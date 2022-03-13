Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19, former president confirms on Twitter

Alex Wong/Getty Photos

(NEW YORK) — Former President Barack Obama has examined constructive for COVID-19, he tweeted on Sunday.

Obama stated he’s “feeling advantageous” aside from a scratchy throat, reminding folks to get vaccinated even because the variety of instances within the U.S. goes down.

Former first woman Michelle Obama examined detrimental, he stated.

The nation’s dying toll now stands at 965,000 lives misplaced. The U.S. nationwide case complete has additionally surpassed 79.four million confirmed instances, based on information from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention and the Division of Well being and Human Companies.

Nationwide, hospitalization charges proceed to say no steadily.

On Thursday, for the primary time since July, the variety of hospitalized COVID-19 constructive Individuals fell beneath 30,000, based on federal information. This marks a greater than 80% decline within the variety of sufferers requiring look after the virus, for the reason that nation’s peak, when 160,000 folks had been hospitalized about two months in the past.

Former President Donald Trump was hospitalized in October 2020 after testing constructive with COVID-19.

