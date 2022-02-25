Barbie x Harlem’s Fashion Row Highlight Black Designers In High Fashion Editorial

Mattel’s Barbie and Harlem’s Fashion Row are making a press release within the identify of New York excessive style.
In a recent collaboration, the 2 are celebrating the works of three Black style designers with a brand new editorial for Black Historical past Month.
The undertaking will shine a lightweight on the luxurious types of Black designers Hanifa, Kimberly Goldson, and Wealthy Contemporary. Barbie has created doll-sized replicas of the designers’ unique appears in an ongoing effort to advance variety and inclusion.
From her Fall/Winter 2021 assortment, Hanifa’s look, designed by founder, Anifa Mvuemba, combines magnificence and opulence. Her doll will mannequin her blue ‘Brooklynn’ patent leather-based coat with a pair of thigh-high white boots. Mvuemba describes the chance as a “dream come true.”
“Who didn’t love Barbie as a little bit lady?! I beloved my Barbie Dream Home with essentially the most good elevator; it gave me the prospect to dream in actual life,” stated Mvuemba in a press release, in keeping with WWD.
“I’m so grateful for this chance to connect with my childhood, and I’m joyful to see that little Black ladies all over the place can see themselves beginning with their favourite toy.”
Sister-duo Kimberly Goldson and Shelly Powell, founders of Goldson, shall be showcasing a “Mari” multi-layered gown and the copper metallic “Lizzette” shorts from the Spring 2022 assortment, dubbed “Blissful Evolution.”
“It’s highly effective of Barbie to make use of her platform to assist bridge the hole on the way in which we have a look at folks of assorted shades and from completely different backgrounds,” Goldson defined. “That made it necessary for me to companion together with her to put on Kimberly Goldson for Black Historical past Month. I selected a glance that personifies the KG aesthetic, which is born of our Brooklyn tradition and pushed by luxurious. She’s prepared for Mattress-Stuy!”
The last-styled look is the brainchild of designer Patrick Henry, recognized professionally as “Contemporary,” proprietor of Wealthy Contemporary. Barbie is outfitted in a tracksuit from his 2021 winter assortment, which he describes as “luxeleisure.” Contemporary believes within the energy of illustration and deems it crucial for creatives and youngsters.
“What drew me to the Barbie undertaking essentially the most is the extent of inclusivity I noticed within the Barbie universe.
“There’s Barbies for everyone. Intentionally, I knew this is able to be a undertaking I may get entangled with. It’s necessary for teenagers of all cultures to see themselves. Illustration is significant. Involving Black creatives provides us the chance to contribute to the narrative. The importance of doing this throughout Black Historical past Month is necessary, however what’s extra necessary is the continued efforts to contain creatives of all backgrounds to assist symbolize themselves throughout the Barbie universe,” Contemporary stated.