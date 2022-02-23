Barcelona an option for Paulo Dybala amid contract impasse at Juventus

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there’s still plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Dybala open to Barca’s interest

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is open to signing for Barcelona in the summer, reports Sport.

The 28-year-old is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, with a deal yet to be agreed with the Bianconeri despite reports earlier in the season of a contract close to being signed.

The forward has made 20 Serie A appearances this season so far, scoring seven goals and assisting five. A mixture of muscular injuries has tarnished part of his season so far, missing 13 games in the campaign.

Amid his contractual uncertainties, the Argentina international is said to be now willing to make the move to Spain, with Barcelona interested.

Internazionale and Tottenham Hotspur are among the other clubs tracking Dybala’s situation, with the Antonio Conte’s side reportedly already speaking to the player’s representatives over a potential move.

For Barcelona, it represents a potential free transfer to aid their rebuild from a financial crisis. The club have been linked with a number of free agents, having already signed the likes of Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Dani Alves under new boss Xavi Hernandez.

Whether Dybala moves to the Camp Nou may depend on Ousmane Dembele, with the winger set to leave the club as a free agent himself in the summer and freeing up some much-needed wage budget for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona have joined Inter Milan and Spurs in the hunt for Paulo Dybala, who is yet sign a new deal at Juventus. Marco Canoniero/LightRocket

– Manchester City and Liverpool are seriously interested in a move for West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen, according to Ekrem Konur. The 25-year-old has impressed for the Hammers this season, scoring eight and assisting 10 in the Premier League this season.

– Liverpool are eyeing a potential move for Internazionale striker Lautaro Martinez, says Calciomercato. Despite recently signing a contract until 2025, the 24-year-old is reportedly free to leave the club in the summer if a suitable offer comes in. The Nerazzurri are said to value the forward at €90 million to move him on. Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on a move for Marttinez as a replacement for Roberto Firmino.

– Real Madrid view Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram as a potential replacement for Casemiro, according to Sport. The 20-year-old, brother of Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram and son of France legend Lilian, has impressed for the Ligue 1 side this season. Los Blancos are eyeing a potential move, with a view to bring through younger players into the squad.

– Aston Villa and Newcastle are interested in a move for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez if he leaves the club in the summer, reports the Athletic. The 24-year-old has struggled to break into the side this season, with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate all starting ahead of the England international. That has opened up the potential for a switch in the summer, with a decision over the player’s future.

– Lazio are looking to sign Clermont striker Mohamed Bayo, says Calciomercato. The 23-year-old has scored 10 goals in 20 Ligue 1 appearances this season, with the Azzurri viewing the forward as a potential replacement for Ciro Immobile.