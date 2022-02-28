Barcelona closing in on Franck Kessie deal

Franck Kessie is wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there’s still plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Kessie could be bound for Camp Nou

Barcelona are moving closer to signing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie this summer, according to Sport.

Kessie, 25, is out of contract at the end of the season and has already told the Rossoneri that he will not be extending his five-year stay at San Siro.

The Ivory Coast international’s situation has also been monitored by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, while sources told ESPN’s James Olley in December that Tottenham Hotspur were planning to make an lucrative offer for him to sign a pre-contract agreement.

However, Sport reports that over the past month talks between Kessie and Barcelona have been progressing well, and that each round of negotiations brings the two parties closer to an agreement.

Kessie, who spent two years on loan at Milan from Atalanta before joining them permanently for €25 million in 2019, has made 163 Serie A appearances for the club and scored 34 league goals

LIVE BLOG

08.52 GMT: Real Madrid would like on-loan winger Take Kubo to be part of their squad next season, Diario AS reports, but need Vinicius Junior to be granted Spanish nationality first.

LaLiga clubs are allowed three non-European players in their squads, and Madrid’s places are currently occupied by Brazilians Vinicius, Rodrygo and Eder Militao.

Vinicius began the process of seeking citizenship in 2020, with South Americans able to do so after two years of residence in Spain, but the pandemic has led to bureaucratic delays with applications.

Kubo, 20, has spent the last three seasons on loan at Real Mallorca, Getafe, Villarreal and now back at Mallorca, and according to AS has done enough this year to form part of Madrid’s plans for 2022-23, if Vinicius’ situation is resolved in time.

08.00 GMT: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes Roman Abramovich’s decision to pass stewardship to the club’s trustees will “change nothing” in the day-to-day running of the club.

Abramovich announced on Saturday night his intention to take a step back from his involvement with the Blues while retaining ownership of the team he bought for £140 million in 2003. Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia and technical and performance adviser Petr Cech are responsible for running the club with Abramovich, until this weekend, retaining final sign-off on big decisions including the future of head coaches and player transfers.

Although his statement made no mention of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the Russian billionaire’s ties with Chelsea had attracted extra scrutiny that Tuchel admitted was affecting his team’s preparation for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

After watching the Blues lose 11-10 on penalties at the end of 120 goal-less minutes at Wembley, Tuchel was asked for his reaction to Abramovich’s move.

“For the news yesterday, I think it will change nothing for me on a daily basis. This is how I understand it. I’m in close contact with Marina and Petr Cech to the run the first team and to give my input and give my very best so we are able to win football matches. This will not change and I think it will not change with the news from yesterday.”

PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)

– Manchester United are now favourites to sign striker Harry Kane in the summer, with rivals Manchester City turning their attentions to Erling Haaland. That’s according to Bild, who also believe the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino at Old Trafford is likely in the summer, which in turn will help facilitate the move for the 28-year-old England captain. City gave up on signing Kane last summer after Tottenham Hotspur refused to transfer him, and have instead switched their attention to Borussia Dortmund’s Haaland.

– Manchester City and Chelsea are both keen to sign West Bromwich Albion playmaker Jamaldeen Jimoh, according to the Sun. The 15-year-old England youth international looked all set to join the Blues at the end of the season, but City chiefs are now confident that they can rival their Premier League counterparts for his signature. With Chelsea distracted by off-field problems involving the club’s ownership and Roman Abramovic, City are hoping they can steal a march on signing the talented young midfielder.

– Spanish outlet Marca have been putting two and two together and controversially concluding that Barcelona star Gavi could be on his way to Real Madrid. The 17-year-old star has established himself in the Barca first team already but the club and player are yet to reach an agreement on the renewal of his contract, which runs out in June 2023. In the meantime, the Spain international’s agent Ivan de la Pena has been spotted at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas offices in the last few days, sparking rumours of a potential switch to Los Blancos.

– Disappointing back-to-back draws against Salernitana and Udinese have focused the minds at AC Milan, and the club are prioritising the signing of coveted defender Sven Botman in an attempt to fend off interest from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, according to Calciomercato. Rossoneri chiefs Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara are liaising with Lille in an effort to close a deal for the 22-year-old before the end of the season.

– Internazionale’s pursuit of Davide Frattesi continues, with Calciomercato suggesting that the Sassuolo midfielder is now their top priority. Inter manager Simone Inzaghi is keen to reinforce his midfield for the 2022-23 season, and Inter chief Giuseppe Marotta has already been in talks with Sassuolo counterpart Giovanni Carnevali about the switch. Marotta will return to try and get the deal over the line before the end of the season, with the fee believed to be the only major sticking point. Fratessi has scored two goals and added two assists this season.