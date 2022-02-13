Barcelona plan €60 million move for Real Betis star Nabil Fekir

Nabil Fekir’s excellent form for Real Betis has Barcelona plotting a €60 million move in the summer. Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press

TOP STORY: Barca target Betis’ Fekir

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is said to be readying a bid of €60 million for Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir, according to Sport.

Fekir has been impressive for the Spaniards following his move from Lyon in 2019, scoring 19 goals and adding 20 assists in his first 100 appearances and forming a dangerous attacking trident alongside Sergio Canales and Juanmi.

Fekir’s form saw him recently rewarded with a new contract that runs until 2026, with the Frenchman joining teammates Borja Iglesias, Canales and Alex Moreno in putting pen to paper on a prolonged stay under boss Manuel Pellegrini.

News of Fekir’s extension is said to have frustrated Laporta, but he remains undeterred and prepared to plot a big-money move for the 28-year-old. Betis, though, are said to be only willing to let him go for a figure closer to €80m.

That figure could be an issue for Barca, who are not only planning a bid for Borussia Dortmund prodigy Erling Haaland in the summer, but who also need to reinforce throughout the side, particularly in defence.

11.24 GMT: Newcastle United are hopeful of signing midfielder Corentin Tolisso in the summer if he doesn’t agree a new contract with Bayern Munich, The Chronicle reports.

Tolisso’s contract with the Bundesliga champions is due to expire at the end of the season. So far, he has started just seven league games for Bayern this term.

However, Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn recently said that talks had opened with the 27-year-old over extending his five-year stay at the Allianz Arena.

If those talks do not lead to a new deal, and Newcastle can win their battle against Premier League relegation, then they will try to recruit the 2018 World Cup winner for next season.

10.32 GMT: West Ham boss David Moyes has said his side were “close” to making at least one signing in the January window, but ESPN can reveal just how near they were to signing Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata: one missing signature.

Sources told ESPN’s James Olley the deal was hastily arranged as it only became a realistic proposition a few hours before the window closed on deadline day. The presence of multiple agents on the Italian side of the transaction complicated negotiations, but nevertheless an agreement was reached and paperwork was exchanged between the clubs with sufficient time remaining on Jan. 31.

Sources involved in the negotiations claim a representative from West Ham signed the final deal sheet, as did Zapata, before it was sent to Atalanta for their final contribution to complete the deal. However, sources suggest the Italian club “went missing” as the deadline approached and then passed, meaning the deal collapsed.

To compound Zapata’s disappointment, the 30-year-old has suffered an adductor injury, which could rule him out for up to three months.

Moyes’ defence of the club’s owners in failing to strengthen the squad last month was interpreted in some quarters as a manager automatically defending his employers, but in the case of Zapata, they could hardly have done any more to get the deal over the line.

09.47 GMT: Lyon defender Jason Denayer is the subject of interest from several big European clubs including Barcelona, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

Denayer, 26, is out of contract this summer, and is yet to take up Lyon on their offer of a new deal.

The Belgium international has reportedly been the subject of enquiries from Barca, Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli as well as Premier League side Newcastle United.

09.00 GMT: Everton manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on Donny van de Beek after the on-loan Manchester United midfielder’s impressive performance fired them to a dominant 3-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who started alongside Allan in central midfield, was a constant presence as he controlled the game and played a part in Everton’s opener that was scored by Seamus Coleman in a rampant first-half performance.

“I thought Donny van de Beek was great. To play like that at home — his calmness, work rate and intelligence was great,” Lampard told reporters after his first league win as Everton boss. “I think he can do different roles and that’s why I moved so quickly to get him. He played in a double No. 6 today and has the talent to link and get us through the lines. He’s a goal threat, too, so that was one of the big pulls of bringing him in.”

The Netherlands international signed for United from Ajax in August 2020 but failed to establish himself as a regular at Old Trafford, making just four league starts before his deadline-day to Goodison Park last month.

“Dele Alli was [also] active when he came on, Lampard added. “There will be more from them both. They are great additions and I believe they will get better.”

– Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta is out of contract in June, and Sport believes the defender is edging closer to a move to Barcelona. They believe the 32-year-old has an agreement in principle to join the Catalan club later this year, and his versatility across the defence could be invaluable to Xavi Hernandez’s new-look defence. Andreas Christensen could follow his captain to the Nou Camp too, with Barca also reportedly working on getting a second free agent from west London in a boost bolster their back line.

– Antonio Conte has made no secret of his desire to strengthen his Tottenham side in the summer, and top of his wanted list appears to be AC Milan’s Franck Kessie, followed by Internazionale’s Arturo Vidal. Sport says Spurs have made a “powerful offer” for Kessie, despite the fact that he’s reportedly already agreed terms with Barcelona. Vidal, meanwhile, played under Conte at Inter and is also out of contract in the summer. However, Spurs face competition from Aston Villa, Marseille and Galatasaray.

– Following Ralf Rangnick’s statement of the obvious need for a new striker for Manchester United, the club appear to be turning their attentions to Alexander Isak or Patrik Schick, according to the Daily Mail. Arsenal have been heavily linked with Real Sociedad striker Isak but the Gunners were reluctant to pay the Sweden international’s release clause of £75m. Schick is another option, and the Bayer Leverkusen man has netted 18 times in 22 appearances.

– Fresh from signing Niklas Sule, Borussia Dortmund are now working on bringing in Karim Adeyemi for next season, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old striker has scored 14 goals in 17 matches in Austria’s top flight for Salzburg, plus a further three goals in the Champions League. Adeyemi has been strongly linked with a move to Signal Iduna Park for some time, following in the footsteps of Haaland, who made the same move in 2020.

– AC Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli is out of contract in the summer, and has been linked with a move to Serie A rivals Juventus and Lazio. That is according to CalcioMercato, which suggests that Romagnoli’s agent, Mino Raiola, would prefer that the defender would join Juve.