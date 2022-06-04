Barcelona to target Mohamed Salah next summer while David de Gea favourite for Man Utd captaincy – Paper Talk | Transfer Centre News

All the highest tales and switch rumours from Sunday’s nationwide newspapers…

SUNDAY MIRROR

Picture:

Barcelona reportedly need to signal Mohamed Salah from Liverpool subsequent 12 months





Barcelona have informed Liverpool ahead Mohamed Salah he can be a part of their incoming galaxy of stars on the Nou Camp subsequent summer time.

Manchester United have joined the race to signal Christian Eriksen following his return to the Premier League, with new boss Erik ten Hag searching for midfield reinforcements.

Ajax are set to extend their bid for Spurs ahead Steven Bergwijn by providing £18m for the Netherlands worldwide this week.

A gaggle of protesters who ran onto the monitor earlier than the Epsom Derby had been taken away by police after inflicting the race to be delayed.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Picture:

David de Gea is reportedly the clear favorite to be Manchester United’s captain beneath Erik ten Hag





David de Gea is the clear favorite to get the captain’s job at Manchester United forward of Harry Maguire beneath Erik ten Hag.

Arsenal are prepared to supply Gabriel Jesus almost £200,000-a-week to try to tempt him to affix from Manchester Metropolis.

Wolves need Morgan Gibbs-White to signal a brand new contract – as rivals Southampton and Nottingham Forest battle for his signature.

Jose Mourinho is being lined as much as exchange Mauricio Pochettino as Paris Saint-Germain supervisor.

Blackburn have been urged to take a severe curiosity in Duncan Ferguson – by Champions League-winner Carlo Ancelotti.

Joe Joyce has known as out Tyson Fury for a Battle of Britain, promising to “give it” to the Gypsy King.

Picture:

Manchester Metropolis ahead Gabriel Jesus continues to be linked with a transfer to Arsenal





MAIL ON SUNDAY

Gareth Bale has hinted he is not going to be retiring regardless of his exit from Spanish giants Actual Madrid this summer time.

Michael Owen has drawn comparisons between West Ham’s England midfielder Declan Rice and his former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard.

Preliminary medical checks present that Alexander Zverev tore ‘a number of lateral ligaments’ in his proper foot throughout his French Open semi-final with Rafael Nadal on Friday.

Picture:

Wales captain Gareth Bale has been linked with a number of golf equipment after confirming he’ll depart Actual Madrid this summer time





THE SUNDAY TIMES

Tottenham’s hopes of signing Alessandro Bastoni have been given a lift by his consultant.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Paris Saint-Germain are contemplating a shock transfer to make Jose Mourinho their new head coach.

Sadio Mane has by no means requested for a brand new contract in his bid to go away Liverpool this summer time, though the membership are set to make a significant revenue on any deal to Bayern Munich negotiated one 12 months earlier than the tip of the striker’s current deal.

England are in superior talks with Eire about taking part in a one-off Check subsequent summer time, earlier than the 2023 Ashes.

Picture:

Might Roma boss Jose Mourinho exchange Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain?





DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Manchester United are “optimistic” of sealing their first summer time signing Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong beneath new boss Erik ten Hag.

Former Chelsea star Alex has been compelled to have a coronary heart bypass operation aged simply 39.

England followers may face the loss of life penalty if they’re caught smuggling cocaine to the World Cup in Qatar.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Celtic are closing in on the signing of Bayern Munich starlet Christopher Scott.