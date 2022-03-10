Barcelona vs. Galatasaray odds, expert picks, how to watch, stream: UEFA Europa League bets for Mar. 10, 2022

FC Barcelona and Galatasaray have gained their respective league titles greater than 20 occasions. Now, they’ll go face to face within the 2022 UEFA Europa League on Thursday. It is going to be the primary leg of a two-leg battle within the Spherical of 16 and the 2 groups are trending in reverse instructions. Barcelona is unbeaten in eight matches throughout all competitions, whereas Galatasaray has 5 losses in its final 9. You may see what occurs whenever you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff for Galatasaray vs. Barcelona is ready for Three p.m. ET from Camp Nou. Barcelona is the -675 favourite (threat $675 to win $100) on the 90-minute cash line within the newest Barcelona vs. Galatasaray odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Galatasaray is the +1800 underdog, whereas a draw is +625. The over-under for whole targets is 3.5 and Thursday’s match will likely be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Find out how to watch Barcelona vs. Galatasaray

Barcelona vs. Galatasaray date: Thursday, March 10

Barcelona vs. Galatasaray time: Three p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Galatasaray streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for Galatasaray vs. Barcelona

For Barcelona vs. Galatasaray, Martin Green is betting over 3.5 targets for a +120 payout. Barcelona's goal-scoring kind makes this an intriguing worth.

For Barcelona vs. Galatasaray, Inexperienced is betting over 3.5 targets for a +120 payout. Barcelona’s goal-scoring kind makes this an intriguing worth.

After being compelled to promote Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann due to monetary struggles, Barcelona has acquired an injection of money after Goldman Sachs invested that enabled the membership to remodel its assault. Barcelona signed Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore from Premier League golf equipment. Throughout a present four-match profitable streak throughout all competitions, it has scored a staggering 14 targets.

Regardless of being shut out in a loss to Konyaspor on Saturday, Galatasaray has additionally been in strong scoring kind. It scored seven occasions within the two matches previous to Saturday’s loss and had 13 throughout a seven-match stretch after the winter break. That’s an enormous motive why Inexperienced is benefiting from the plus-money payout with the overall at 3.5.

