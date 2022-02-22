Barcelona’s Sergino Dest wanted by Roma

Sergino Dest has struggled for game time at Barcelona under Xavi and could soon find himself in Serie A with Roma. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there’s still plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Roma eye Dest with Barca ready to move on

AS Roma are interested in signing Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest, reports Calciomercato.

The Blaugrana are still reportedly ready to let the United States international go in the summer, despite boss Xavi Hernandez praising the right-back’s “spectacularly good” performance against Valencia on Sunday.

The LaLiga club are said to value the 21-year-old at €18 million, having signed him for roughly €21m from Ajax Amsterdam back in 2020. Dest has made 16 league appearances so far this season, starting 14 of those in the earlier portion of the campaign under Ronald Koeman.

The full-back could play a key role for the USMNT in their attempt to qualify for the Qatar World Cup in its final round of CONCACAF qualifiers in March. He played in a disappointing 2-0 loss to Canada in January, but the Americans are still on course to finish in the top three and take part in the world’s biggest tournament.

Roma’s potential move for the U.S. international could spell bad news for loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles, though, who is currently at the club on loan from Arsenal. The 24-year-old can play at both right-back and in midfield, currently starting at right-wing-back in his opening few games under Jose Mourinho. That could be the position that Dest fills for the manager, should he make the switch.

LIVE BLOG

09.28 GMT: Alvaro Morata has no regrets about staying at Juventus despite being linked with Barcelona during the winter transfer window.

The Spain international is on loan at Juve from Atletico Madrid. Morata considered leaving Juve in January after the Turin giants signed Dusan Vlahovic in a €75m transfer from Fiorentina last month.

“I spoke to the coach when the transfer window concluded, I spoke about the team and what ideas he had,” Morata said. “He told me that Vlahovic’s arrival would help me and that has been the case.

“I’m very happy to be here and if it was up to me, I would stay here forever. I’ve always had the confidence of [Juve coach] Massimiliano Allegri. He is the first one that demands a lot from me because he knows me. He told me that I had to stay and that he had confidence in me.”

Morata has been a regular starter for Allegri and has scored five goals and set up four more in 25 league appearances for the Bianconeri.

08.43 GMT: David de Gea says he doesn’t envision playing for any other club other than Manchester United in a strong statement about the goalkeeper’s future.

De Gea, 31, has a contract at Old Trafford until 2023, with United holding an option to extend that deal by another year.

The Spain international has been at United since 2011 and, while he nearly joined Real Madrid in 2015, he said ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with former club Atletico Madrid that he does not want to leave.

“I like the fact I was born in Madrid, but at the end of the day, it’s just a city,” he said. “Now I feel as if I’m from Manchester; I just feel like anyone else from Manchester. Where you are loved and welcomed is your home.

“I’ve been here for many years and, obviously, anything can happen in life, in the world of football, but honestly I don’t see myself away from Manchester United.”

08.00 GMT: Brazil forward Neymar has expressed his interest in playing in Major League Soccer in the future.

Neymar is under contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June 2025 but is already thinking about his future.

Asked if he would like to retire in Brazil, Neymar, 30, said on a podcast: “I don’t know. I have some doubts about that. I don’t know if I’ll play in Brazil again.

“I’d love to play in the U.S., actually. I’d love to play there at least for a season.”

When asked why, the former Barcelona star said: “First of all, their season is shorter, so I’d get three months’ vacation” and then he said laughing that would mean “I’d play many more years.”

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

– Chelsea have begun talks to extend the contract of midfielder N’Golo Kante, reports Ekrem Konur. The 30-year-old’s deal at Stamford Bridge expires in 18 months, with the Blues keen to keep the France international at the club. The report also claims a number of teams are eyeing a potential move for the midfielder if he ultimately decides to leave Chelsea.

– Serie A side Atalanta are interested in a move for Torino striker Andrea Belotti in the summer, according to Nicolo Schira. The Italy international is set to leave Turin at the end of the season and become a free agent. The 28-year-old, who scored in his side’s 1-1 draw with Juventus in their local derby, currently captains Torino, but has struggled to play this season due to injury.

– Chelsea are considering a potential transfer for Wolves defender Max Kilman in the summer, reports TalkSport. The 24-year-old, a boyhood Blues fan, has started every game at centre-back for his side this season. His performances have impressed, prompting Chelsea to make a potential move given the possibility of them losing three defenders as free agents at the end of the season.

– Roma are tracking Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, according to Calciomercato. The 26-year-old has been a key player for Spurs since his arrival from Southampton in 2020 and also played under Jose Mourinho when he was coach of the north London club. The reports suggests that the Portuguese manager is now hoping to reunite with Hojbjerg in Rome.