Bart Bryant, three-time PGA Tour winner, dies in Florida car accident

June 1, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Bart Bryant, a three-time PGA Tour winner who bested Tiger Woods down the stretch to win two of them, died in a automobile accident on Tuesday, based on the PGA Tour. 

Info was sketchy however the accident occurred in Florida as Bryant and his spouse Donna have been driving from Atlanta to their dwelling in Winter Backyard.

Bryant, who alongside together with his brother Brad have been two of 12 brother combos to win on the Tour, gained all three of his titles after the age of 40, laboring on mini-tours for practically two years and overcoming accidents and a number of journeys by the Tour’s nationwide qualifying course of. 

His first Tour victory was within the 2004 Texas Open on the age of 41, the place he shot a third-round 60 on the La Canterra Nation Membership in San Antonio on his method to successful in his 187th PGA Tour begin.

Bart Bryant blasts out a greenside bunker on No. 4 during Sunday's final round of the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. Bryant went on to win by one stroke.Chris Putman | Associated Press

He gained twice in 2005, and each have been large: he captured The Memorial (being performed this week in Dublin, Ohio) by one shot over Fred {Couples} and 4 over Tiger Woods, then gained the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake by six over Woods, with a course-record 62 within the first spherical. 

It was the biggest margin Woods has ever misplaced by when ending second. Woods returned the favor three years later when he made a 25-foot birdie putt on the ultimate gap of the Arnold Palmer Invitational to beat Bryant by one shot. 



