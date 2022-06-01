Bart Bryant, three-time PGA Tour winner, dies in Florida car accident

Bart Bryant, a three-time PGA Tour winner who bested Tiger Woods down the stretch to win two of them, died in a automobile accident on Tuesday, based on the PGA Tour.
Info was sketchy however the accident occurred in Florida as Bryant and his spouse Donna have been driving from Atlanta to their dwelling in Winter Backyard.
Bryant, who alongside together with his brother Brad have been two of 12 brother combos to win on the Tour, gained all three of his titles after the age of 40, laboring on mini-tours for practically two years and overcoming accidents and a number of journeys by the Tour’s nationwide qualifying course of.
His first Tour victory was within the 2004 Texas Open on the age of 41, the place he shot a third-round 60 on the La Canterra Nation Membership in San Antonio on his method to successful in his 187th PGA Tour begin.
He gained twice in 2005, and each have been large: he captured The Memorial (being performed this week in Dublin, Ohio) by one shot over Fred {Couples} and 4 over Tiger Woods, then gained the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake by six over Woods, with a course-record 62 within the first spherical.
It was the biggest margin Woods has ever misplaced by when ending second. Woods returned the favor three years later when he made a 25-foot birdie putt on the ultimate gap of the Arnold Palmer Invitational to beat Bryant by one shot.
Bryant and his brother have been born in Texas however grew up in New Mexico, the place they have been junior golf and mini-tour legends. Brad Bryant was a two-time All-American at New Mexico State however then struggled, having to go to the Tour’s qualifying match six instances and battling shoulder and elbow accidents.
He gained twice on the PGA Tour Champions, the final in 2018 on the Dick’s Sporting Items Open. Bryant posted 5 top-25 PGA Tour Champions finishes in 2019 and had one top-20 amongst 4 2020 begins. He has not performed a full schedule since.
Bryant is survived by his brother, his spouse, daughters Kristen and Michelle and his stepchildren.
“The PGA TOUR is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts exit to his household and mates throughout this tough time,” mentioned PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in an announcement. “The Bryants have been part of the PGA TOUR household for over 4 a long time and we’re grateful for the influence and legacy he made on our group and numerous communities. Bart shall be dearly missed.”