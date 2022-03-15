Base Russia struck near Poland not used to funnel weapons: Pentagon Ukraine updates

Alex Wong/Getty Pictures

(WASHINGTON) — The Pentagon has been offering every day updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Ukraine’s efforts to withstand.

Listed below are highlights of what a senior U.S. protection official informed reporters on Monday:

Fallout from lethal airstrike close to Polish border

On Sunday, Russian long-range bombers launched “greater than a pair dozen” cruise missiles at a western Ukrainian coaching facility close to Yavoriv, about 10 miles from the Polish border. The entire missiles have been launched from Russian airspace, damaging at the least seven buildings, in accordance with the official.

The assault left at the least 35 lifeless and 134 wounded, in accordance with Ukrainian officers.

Russia additionally hit two airfields in western Ukraine on Friday within the cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankovsk.

Throughout a Monday press briefing on the Pentagon, press secretary John Kirby mentioned the strikes in western Ukraine are a part of a broadening Russian assault throughout Ukraine.

“I would not suppose that that we might take into account this or the opposite strikes in western Ukraine as some type of turning level,” Kirby mentioned, however including, “The Russians clearly are increasing a few of their targets units.”

“If Mr. Putin was making an attempt to sign his displeasure a few robust, united NATO with this warfare of his then he is failed, as a result of he is getting precisely what he says he would not need — a robust, united NATO on his Western flank,” Kirby mentioned.

Whereas there have been 150 Florida Nationwide Guardsmen coaching Ukrainians on a part of the bottom as lately as February, all U.S. troops and contractors have been pulled from the nation earlier than the start of the invasion.

The strike occurred after the Kremlin claimed arms shipments to Ukraine are “respectable targets,” however the U.S. official mentioned no safety help websites have been hit on this case.

Kirby confirmed the coaching middle was not getting used to funnel U.S. weapons to Ukrainian forces.

“I’d simply inform you that we have now a number of routes to get safety help into the arms of the Ukrainians,” Kirby mentioned.

In whole, Russia has now launched greater than 900 missiles towards Ukraine, in accordance with the senior U.S. protection official. This estimate is up from 810 on Friday.

Studies of Russia looking for army provides from China

“I’d simply say that we’ll watch that very, very carefully. And as others within the administration have mentioned, if China does select to materially assist Russia on this warfare, there’ll possible be penalties for China,” the official mentioned.

Stop-fire talks

“We wish to see the violence cease,” the official mentioned. “All I can do is inform you what we’re seeing on the bottom, and what we’re seeing on the bottom is a continued army effort to subdue these inhabitants facilities and to do it now with ever extra violence utilizing increasingly long-range fires, that are more and more indiscriminate when it comes to what they’re hitting.”

Russian advance principally stalled

“Nearly all of Russia’s advances stay stalled,” the official mentioned.

Kyiv: The Russians closest to Kyiv are nonetheless close to Hostomel Airport to the northwest, about 9 miles (15km) from metropolis middle. Some troops are transferring in behind these advance forces, “however not at an ideal tempo,” the official mentioned.

The forces approaching from the east are nonetheless about 12-19 miles from the guts of Kyiv, in accordance with the official. This was the identical estimate given by the official on Friday.

“No actual progress to talk to,” the official mentioned of those forces.

They’re dealing with heavy resistance from the Ukrainians. The U.S. assesses the defenders nonetheless have management of Brovary, simply east of the capital, the place in movies revealed final week we noticed a column of Russian tanks hit.

Kharkiv: Important combating continues over Kharkiv, with Russians relying increasingly on long-range missile assaults.

The U.S. sees a brand new line of advance with 50 to 60 automobiles transferring from the southwest of Kharkiv down towards the city of Izyum.

“The evaluation is that they’re making an attempt to dam off the Donbass space and to forestall the move westward of any Ukrainian armed forces that might be within the within the jap a part of the nation, stop them from coming to the help of different Ukrainian defenders close to Kyiv,” the official mentioned.

Mariupol: Town stays remoted and beneath heavy bombardment, with Russian forces to the north and east. Ukrainians proceed to struggle again, the official mentioned.

Mykolayiv: Russian forces stay roughly the place they have been Friday, about six to 9 miles northeast of the town. Ukrainians proceed to withstand.

It’s unclear what the Russian plan is for Mykolayiv.

“It might be a left flip to maneuver on Odessa from the bottom or it might be they go north up in the direction of Kiev,” the official mentioned.

Odessa: The Pentagon nonetheless sees no signal of any looming amphibious assault on Odessa, in accordance with the official.

Ukrainians going after Russian provides

“The Ukrainians, as we have mentioned all alongside, they have been fairly artistic right here. They don’t seem to be merely going after fight functionality — tanks and armored automobiles and capturing down plane — though they’re doing all that. They’re additionally intentionally making an attempt to impede and stop the Russians’ means to maintain themselves,” the official mentioned, citing the lengthy Russian convoy as one instance.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.