Baseball player of the week (5/22): Forney’s Aiden Sims

Forney’s Aiden Sims

What he did: Sims pitched for the win and had a key hit as Forney edged Corsicana 3-2 in a one-game Class 5A Region II quarterfinal playoff Thursday at Jesuit. On the mound, Sims had eight strikeouts over six innings while allowing no earned runs, two hits and three walks. At the plate he was 1 for 3 with a RBI-double that started a three-run fifth inning for the Jackrabbits.

Who he is: A 6-foot-2 sophomore right-handed pitcher and right fielder. He has played baseball since he was six years old. Sims said a key year in his baseball development was when he was nine and his team skipped coach pitch to play kid pitch. He was a varsity standout as a freshman for Forney. He is already receiving recruiting interest from collegiate programs such as Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Forney’s Aiden Sims. (QUINTANA PHOTOGRAPHY)

The stats: Sims is 9-2 in 68 2/3 innings pitched with 0.88 ERA. He had 106 strikeouts with 23 walks and 19 hits allowed for a WHIP of 0.61. He has a .341 batting average with 22 RBIs. He has eight doubles, one triple, two home runs and four stolen bases. Sims has helped Forney, ranked No. 6 in The Dallas Morning News’ Class 5A/Others area poll compile a 26-9-1 record into a Region II semifinal series against Frisco Lone Star that starts Thursday at Forney.

He said it: “I was more pleased with my hitting than my pitching against Corsicana. Their pitcher (Zane Petty) was the best pitcher we have faced all year with his velocity and slider. I got the double on a first-pitch slider that was up in the zone. My best pitch is the slider. I am able to get it over for strikes on 3-1 and 2-0 counts. … In the past year I have improved on my mechanics. I think it’s the most important thing is throwing strikes. I have improved my velocity from 88 to 91 miles per hour in the past year, but I think to be a great pitcher you need to throw strikes more than velocity.”

Coach said it: “Aiden has been steady all year long. He can get all four of his pitches – curveball, change-up, fastball and change-up – over for strikes. … I think his mental game has improved the most in the past year. He always has the right mindset. The best part is he’s hard-working, yet he is always working to get better,” – Forney coach Jason Farrow/

Did you know? Sims has three older brothers: Cody Black, Jason Sims and Carter Sims. Cody and Jason are former Forney baseball standouts while Carter played football. … His favorite course in school is math, especially algebra, although business courses has sparked his interest recently. … Sims’ favorite meal is a burger with tomato and bacon with a side of ranch dressing to dip it in, cheese fries with bacon and ranch dressing and lemon-lime soda. … His favorite athletes both play for the Los Angeles Dodgers: pitcher Clayton Kershaw and first baseman Freddie Freeman. Sims said he likes Kershaw (even though he played for Highland Park, a district rival) because of his efficiency and off-speed pitches while he likes Freeman because he can hit the ball anywhere.

Honorable mention

Player School Classification Position Statistics Griffin Herring Southlake Carroll Sr. P 5 IP, one-hitter, 0.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 11K as Carroll beat Wolfforth Frenship 8-0 in a Class 6A Region I quarterfinal playoff on Saturday. Jonny Lowe Rockwall-Heath Sr. P/3B 7 IP, 1.00 ERA. 0.86 WHIP, 14K, .500 BA as Rockwall-Heath beat Garland Naaman Forest in a one-game Class 6A Region II quarterfinal playoff on Thursday. Dominick Reid Frisco Lone Star Sr. P/IF 6 IP, 1.17 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 10 K, HR, 2 RBI as Lone Star beat Lovejoy in a Class 5A Region II quarterfinal series 2-0. Mac Rose Rockwall Jr. P/C/3B 5 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0.40 WHIP, 6 K, .333 BA, 3 RBI, 2B as Rockwall beat Waxahachie 4-1 in eight innings in a one-game Class 6A Region II quarterfinal playoff on Thursday. R.J. Ruais Celina Jr. P 7 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 8 K, .333 BA as Celina beat Van Alstyne 5-0 in a Class 4A Region II quarterfinal playoff on Thursday. Dylan Schlaegel Mansfield Legacy Jr. U .500 BA, 4 runs scored, 2B, 3B, HR, 3 SB as Legacy beat Birdville in a Class 5A Region I quarterfinal series 2-1. Trent Shaw Plano Prestonwood Christian Sr. P/1B 6 2/3 IP, 0.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 9 K, .400 BA, 1 run scored, SB as Prestonwood went 2-0, won TAPPS Division I state title. Caden Sorrell Flower Mound Marcus Jr. RF .800 BA, 4 RBI, 2B, 3B, 5 SB as Marcus beat South Grand Prairie in a Class 6A Region I quarterfinal series 2-0. Holden Yaksick Frisco Wakeland Sr. P 6 IP, 0.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 2K in a 4-0 win over Frisco Independence in a Class 5A Region II quarterfinal playoff on Thursday. Ty Zahradnik Keller Jr. 1B/OF/P .571 BA, 4 RBI, 3 2B, 2 IP, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 2 K as Keller beat Midland Legacy in a Class 6A Region I quarterfinal series 2-0.

***

