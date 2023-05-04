Baseball Wins Silver Glove Series





The University of Houston remained unbeaten in more innings and took house the Silver Glove Series by means of defeating Rice 8-5 on Wednesday night time at Reckling Park. Junior outfielder Cary Arbolida drew a pinch-hit stroll within the most sensible of the twelfth inning to place Houston on base. Junior catcher Anthony Tulimero adopted it up by means of attaining on a catcher’s interference to push Arbolida to 2nd base. Junior application participant Justin Murray registered a unmarried to left box, bringing within the go-ahead runner ahead of sophomore outfielder Cameron Nickens laced any other unmarried to proper box to permit Tulimero to slip throughout house plate for a 7-5 rating. With Rice’s Tom Vincent making an attempt a pick out off, Murray stole house pushing the Cougars to an 8-5 lead. Junior reliever Owen Woodward struck out the aspect to near the sport after an Owls double began the ground of the 9th. Sophomore reliever Kyle Ayers (2-1) secured the win for the Cougars pitching two blank innings whilst Woodward notched his fourth save of the season pitching one inning with one hit and 3 strikeouts. Rice’s Tom Vincent (1-3) took the loss throwing 0.2 innings permitting 3 runs.

Head trainer Todd Whitting clinched the Silver Glove Series for the 5th time as Houston received the collection a season in the past, taking 2 of three video games in opposition to the Owls. Houston’s Zach Arnold prolonged his reached-base streaks to 41 directly video games, having reached base in each and every recreation performed this season and notching a 14-game hit streak that began within the ultimate recreation at Wichita State. The Cougars now cling a 5-0 file all the way through extra-inning video games with the 12-inning recreation being their 2nd longest this season. With 16 hits within the recreation, the Cougars have recorded 21 video games this season with 10+ hits together with 8 of the remaining 10 video games. Houston held Rice to a .118 (2-17) clip with runners in scoring place and stranded 14 Owls batters. With 10 hits within the recreation, the Cougars have recorded 25 video games this season with 10+ hits together with the remaining 4.

In the primary inning, a bases-loaded stroll gave Houston the lead with Tulimero drawing a four-ball stroll to permit senior outfielder Brandon Uhse to stroll house. The Cougars earned any other run as junior 3rd baseman Zach Arnold got here house on a wild pitch to provide Houston a 2-0 lead. Rice straight away spoke back with two runs of their very own within the backside of the primary to tie the sport at 2-2. Houston struck once more within the fourth as graduate switch Drew Bianco doubled down the left line with freshman Thomas Lyssy coming house for a 3-2 lead. The Cougars tacked on any other run as Arnold singled to the shortstop giving Bianco the chance to get house for a 4-2 merit. In the ground part of the fourth inning, Rice introduced the sport inside of one run by means of sending a ball over the fence to make the rating 4-3. After Rice evened the rating to 4-4 within the backside of the 9th, Houston once more introduced a runner house on a wild pitch all the way through the 6th inning. Senior shortstop Ian McMillan led the inning off with a stroll ahead of Bianco were given on base on successful by means of pitch. Both runners complex on a floor out ahead of McMillan slid around the plate on a wild pitch for a 5-4 rating. The Cougars just about have shyed away from a Rice walk-off because the Owls loaded the bases within the backside of the 9th inning, however a fielder’s selection introduced the tying run throughout with two outs ahead of Justin Murray struck out the overall batter of the inning to ship the sport into more innings.

The Cougars will tackle Wichita State at Schroeder Park for the highest spot within the American Athletic Conference. Both groups have a 10-5 convention file with Houston conserving the tiebreaker after profitable the collection in opposition to the Shockers previous within the season. The first contest of the three-game set is scheduled for Friday with first pitch at 6:30 PM.