Basketball Recruit Shot 10 Times in April Graduates From High School

Two months in the past, a highschool basketball participant was shot 10 instances when she attended a home social gathering in Las Vegas. This week, she graduated.
“Phrases can’t even describe the sensation I really feel,” her father, Dwight, expressed to TMZ Sports activities on Wednesday.
“It wasn’t straightforward however she did it. I can’t be extra pleased for her. God is nice!”
Throughout Gayles’ senior yr, she averaged 13.eight factors, 4.9 rebounds and three.5 steals whereas allotting 3.Three assists per sport and led her crew to the state event.
She was additionally the primary Las Vegas participant to be named a McDonald’s All-American since 2010.
ESPN beforehand reported that Gayles played within the McDonald’s All American Sport and Jordan Model Traditional. The graduating senior rescinded her dedication to the College of Southern California when former coach Mark Trakh retired. She recommitted to the Trojans beneath new coach Lindsay Gottlieb in August.
“Aaliyah is likely one of the strongest, most resilient younger individuals I’ve ever recognized,” Gottlieb stated in a written assertion to ESPN in April.
“I’ve little question she is going to proceed to face this unfathomable scenario with braveness and resolve. We’ll proceed to help her and her mother and father in each manner that we presumably can.”
