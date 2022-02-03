Chronicle News Services

Bath & Body Works Catches Heat On Twitter For Its Black History Month Collection

February 3, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


Bath & Body Works launched its first-ever Black History Month Collection, introducing consumers to a variety of limited edition hand soaps, body sprays, lotions, and candles. But while the retail store is intending to inspire and uplift the Black community, Twitter users exploded the platform with doubts.

Although the featured products are a no-brainer for the brand, the packaging designs were created with the idea of honoring Black history. According to William Bernard, vice president of design, the collection pays tribute to the traditional art of the handmade African mud cloth.

“To me, it beautifully bridges our rich history with a bright future through vibrant colors and inspirational messages,” Bernard said, according to Stylecaster. “I also think it’s meaningful that a group of Black associates, leaders, and partners from Bath & Body Works were a part of the creation, allowing our collective expression to come to life.”

(Photo: Bath & Body Works)

In addition to honoring Black History Month, Bath & Body Works donated $500,000 to the Columbus and National Urban Leagues. Ronak Fields, AVP of community relations and Bath & Body Works Foundation, stated, “These funds will support underserved communities with workforce development and economic empowerment programs throughout America. I am grateful for the opportunity to work at Bath & Body Works and side-by-side with passionate associates who are committed to uplifting our neighbors.”

However, social media users are challenging the Black History Month collection, claiming it blatantly disrespects African culture from the packaging designs to the brand’s featured watermelon-scented candles.

 





