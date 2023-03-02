Battery fire on Spirit flight to Florida sends 10 to hospital





An Orlando-bound Spirit Airlines flight made a protected touchdown at Jacksonville International Airport in Florida Wednesday afternoon after a battery stuck fire in an overhead bin, in accordance to the Federal Aviation Administration. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Capt. Eric Prosswimmer mentioned staff individuals and a retired firefighter on the flight “took care of the problem in the air.”

Rescue employees took 10 other folks, each staff and passengers, to the hospital with undisclosed (however no longer life-threatening) accidents or court cases, Prosswimmer mentioned. He mentioned that to begin with, just one passenger wanted to be evaluated and transported, however as time handed, a number of others additionally wanted remedy.

The FAA mentioned in a observation that it’s investigating the incident. Spirit didn’t right away reply to questions from The Washington Post

Spirit Airlines Flight 259 left from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on an Airbus A320. The flight-tracking web page FlightMindful shows the flight landed at 3:53 p.m. in Jacksonville.

Videos and photos posted by means of a passenger display other folks clustered round an overhead bin in a smoky cabin. A lady may also be heard announcing: “grab me the ice bucket” and “empty it out into the toilet, please.”

Last month, a United flight returned to San Diego International Airport not up to an hour after departing when a passenger’s computer battery pack ignited. In that case, 4 flight attendants have been taken to the hospital and two passengers have been looked at on the scene.

Due to a possibility of overheating, the FAA says spare lithium steel and lithium-ion batteries, together with exterior battery packs and mobile phone charging circumstances, should be positioned in carry-on luggage most effective. The company reported that there have been 62 aviation-related incidents involving lithium batteries carried as shipment or baggage remaining 12 months.

“There’s definitely a concern,” Hassan Shahidi, president and leader government of the Flight Safety Foundation, advised The Post remaining month. “We’ve seen the trend not going down, because people are increasingly having more of these devices onboard.”

Andrea Sachs contributed to this record.

