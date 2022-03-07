Bayern Munich vs. RB Salzburg: UCL live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Bayern Munich welcome Red Bull Salzburg to Bavaria for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League tie on Paramount+ with the score finely poised at 1-1 from the opening game. Kingsley Coman canceled out Chukwubuike Adamu’s opener late on to salvage a draw for an out of sorts German side and that remains the case as they come into this one off the back of less than prolific form.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 8 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Mar. 8 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Arena — Munich, Germany

Allianz Arena — Munich, Germany TV/Live stream: Paramount+/CBS Sports

Paramount+/CBS Sports Odds: Bayern -550; Draw +600; Salzburg +1400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Bayern: Corentin Tolisso, Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka are injury doubts for the hosts.

Salzburg: Albert Vallci, Sekou Koita, Ousmane Diakite, Bryan Okoh, Benjamin Sesko, Jerome Onguene, Noah Okafor, and Oumar Solet are also concerns for the visitors.

Storylines

Bayern: Julian Nagelsmann’s men have won two and drawn two across all competitions since losing 4-2 away to VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga and Salzburg away was one of those stalemates. Aside from a thrashing of Greuther Furth, Bayern have not been plundering goals with the same hunger as before and although Robert Lewandowski has five goals from his last seven outings, four of those appearances have been goalless.

Salzburg: Unbeaten competitively since November, Jaissle’s men are tough to beat but have also been pushed a little harder than usual domestically of late. Whatever happens from here is a bonus for the Austrians who have already written history getting this far so it is up to them to make Bayern doubt themselves.

Prediction

The Germans to advance by a narrow margin. Although the Austrians scoring would not be a huge surprise, a home win by a landslide would also be against the recent form book. A one-goal margin appears to make sense.

Pick: Bayern 1-0 Salzburg. (Bayern -490, Under 3.5)