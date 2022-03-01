Baylor spoils Erwin Center sendoff, tops Texas to celebrate No. 3 ranking

No. 3 Baylor and Scott Drew helped close down the Erwin Center on Monday — and may actually miss the old barn.

The Bears won their sixth game in the last seven meetings in Austin, outlasting No. 21 Texas 68-61. Baylor kept alive its hopes of a Big 12 regular-season championship if Kansas stumbles in the final week.

Guards Adam Flagler and James Akinjo led a 9-0 run that gave Baylor control late. Flagler scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half including four 3-pointers. Akinjo also had 19 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists.

“That felt kinda good,” Akinjo said.

Baylor trailed by three at halftime, 30-27.

“Great teams make adjustments at halftime,” Flagler said, “and that’s what we did.”

Now projected as a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed by ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi despite a host of injuries, Baylor (24-5, 13-4 Big 12) built on a 10-point home win over Kansas on Saturday. Baylor won despite playing short-handed with just seven players.

The Bears held a 21-9 edge in second-chance points.

“I think Baylor’s worthy of a top-three ranking and people picking them as a Final Four contender and repeat champion,” Texas coach Chris Beard said.

Texas (20-9, 10-7) got 13 points from point guard Marcus Carr but had few answers down the stretch. The Longhorns went nearly five minutes without a basket as Baylor pulled away. Christian Bishop added 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

It wasn’t the finish that Texas and its fans wanted, although Beard made no apologies.

“First of all, the outcome of the game is disappointing for us but it can’t and should not take away from the last game at the Erwin Center,” Beard said. “Thought it was a great game, thought it was a great atmosphere.”

The game marked the end of the 45th and final season for the cavernous Erwin Center. The cavernous arena, nicknamed “the Drum” for its shape, has been the home of Texas basketball since Nov. 29, 1977.

The men’s program went 549-143 at the Erwin Center in that time, including 15-3 this season. But it was never really beloved, nor did it achieve iconic status.

It will be imploded later this year and replaced by the smaller, state-of-the-art $300 million-plus Moody Center.

Austin resident Charlie Henson attended the first game at the Erwin Center, a year after graduating from Texas, and was in the sell-out crowd of 16,450 Monday.

The Erwin Center represented a major upgrade at the time from Gregory Gym.

“Beautiful, you know, and the year it opened, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we hit gold here,’” Henson said.

His fond memories include rivalry games against “crazy good” Arkansas teams, including the “strollin’ Nolan” game where Arkansas coach Nolan Richardson walked off the court early only to return for an improbable victory. There were high school state tournament games, NBA exhibitions and the 2003 Final Four team led by T.J. Ford, Henson said.

“Yeah, it’s definitely sentimental,” Henson said of the good-bye. “But we drove by the new arena and it looks fantastic. Going to be smaller and tighter and more of a home-court advantage.”

If you’re looking for a little symmetry, Baylor closed out Gregory Gym with a win over Texas in February 1977.

Actually, the Erwin Center has a little more basketball in its future. The women’s team will face Oklahoma State at home Saturday and is expected to host first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games later in March as a top-four seed.

The only national championship banner at the Erwin Center is from the 1986 women’s team coached by Jody Conradt.

Texas junior Carter Wilson fondly recalled the recent win over Kansas and the subsequent court storming last month. But he acknowledged little emotional attachment to the Erwin Center.

“I’m excited for the Moody Center,” Wilson said, saying he wouldn’t miss the Erwin Center. “I don’t think so. I think the Moody Center is going to go above and away on everything.”

