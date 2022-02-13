Baylor’s Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffers knee injury running court vs. Texas

WACO, Texas — Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffered a gruesome left knee injury during the 10th-ranked Bears’ 80-63 win over Texas on Saturday.
Tchamwa Tchatchoua was going down the court after a missed shot by the Bears when his left leg turned awkwardly and he crumbled to the floor near midcourt with just under 12 minutes left in the first half. After being tended to for several minutes, he didn’t put any weight on his left leg when being helped off the court.
A school spokesperson said Tchamwa Tchatchoua had a significant injury and was out indefinitely.
“Bittersweet as a coach. I think all parents can relate to, whenever you see your child or one of your players get hurt like that, and they’ve worked so hard,” coach Scott Drew said. “Don’t know the severity of it, but obviously didn’t look good.”
Drew, who mentioned the possibility of an ACL injury, didn’t actually see the play until watching a replay after the game.
“That’s one of those plays you don’t like looking at,” Drew said.
The 6-foot-8 player from Cameroon, known as “Everyday Jon” because of his high-energy play, was coming off a career-high 21 points in Baylor’s win Wednesday over Kansas State.
“I saw a bad kind of awkward fall, and then I saw an elite competitor, you know, obviously in some pain,” said Texas coach Chris Beard, who quickly went on the court to check on the Bears player. “Tough guys like that don’t show that kind of emotion unless something’s going on. … I can’t tell you how much respect I have for him as a player.”
