Baylor’s Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffers knee injury running court vs. Texas

February 12, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
WACO, Texas — Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffered a gruesome left knee injury during the 10th-ranked Bears’ 80-63 win over Texas on Saturday.

Tchamwa Tchatchoua was going down the court after a missed shot by the Bears when his left leg turned awkwardly and he crumbled to the floor near midcourt with just under 12 minutes left in the first half. After being tended to for several minutes, he didn’t put any weight on his left leg when being helped off the court.



