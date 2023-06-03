BCSO deputy shoots, kills man after he assaults family, deputy, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man after he attacked his sister in her house and assaulted a sheriff’s deputy Saturday morning, in keeping with Sheriff Javier Salazar. BCSO answered to the 8000 block of Versant Bluff after receiving studies of a circle of relatives disturbance and housebreaking in motion.

Salazar stated that a man, who used to be believed to be in his 20s to 30s, went to the house to do a little paintings however were given into a controversy together with his sister and brother-in-law within. During the altercation, he punched his sister within the face, leaving her with facial lacerations.

Sheriff Salazar mentioned that the man had in the past labored at the house as his sister and brother-in-law had now not but moved in from out of state. Neighbors say the couple had simplest been in the home for a couple of days ahead of the assault.

An off-duty DEA officer within the space answered to the scene and tried to prevent the suspect, who used to be believed to be armed with no less than a knife. BCSO stated the officer used to be armed however gave the suspect some area in an try to steer clear of the usage of fatal drive.

“I can tell you from having seen some surveillance camera video from neighbors, that agent showed an immense amount of restraint as he backed off the situation a bit and allowed the suspect some space. It appears in an effort to keep from using deadly force,” stated Sheriff Salazar.

Neighbors persevered to document the incident, and a BCSO deputy answered to the scene. Upon arrival, the suspect at once attacked the deputy in entrance of the house.

“At that point, I can’t tell you if he punched the deputy in the face or physically cut the deputy in the face with a knife because the deputy has both types of injuries to his face,” stated Sheriff Salazar.

The man and deputy separated for a second. As the deputy subsidized clear of the man, the suspect then started to swing once more. BCSO says the deputy stepped a couple of toes again ahead of firing his weapon two to 3 occasions. The suspect used to be pronounced lifeless on the scene.

The deputy, an 8-year veteran, used to be taken to a clinic short of stitches and is anticipated to be k. The lady used to be evaluated on the scene by means of EMS. Both the girl and her husband have been taken downtown for wondering, stated BCSO.