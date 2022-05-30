Bears’ Justin Fields has confidence in team’s wide receivers despite loss of Allen Robinson

There may be doubt surrounding many groups’ offensive weapons and one staff with questions is the Chicago Bears. Quarterback Justin Fields is coming into his second 12 months, and after a lower than thrilling rookie season, eyes are on the 23-year-old to see how he can enhance in Yr 2.

The Bears is not going to have the weapons that they had final season, however Fields doesn’t appear too involved.

The offense misplaced huge receiver Allen Robinson, who’s now on the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. Due to free company, Jakeem Grant and Marquise Goodwin are additionally now not Bears.

As a substitute the staff will look towards huge receivers Tajae Sharpe, Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown.

Fields defined their state of affairs and expressed his confidence in whom he does have as weapons, slightly than specializing in whom he doesn’t have.

“We do not have an Odell [Beckham Jr.] or a Cooper Kupp on our staff, however on the finish of the day I feel if all people is on their P’s and Q’s, and we’re on prime of every part and never making errors; the gamers we’ve proper now are adequate,” he said.

He continued, saying the remainder of the staff believes this as nicely.

“The entrance workplace thinks that, too. The followers outdoors of the ability, they do not know what is going on on at apply. Simply because we do not have a big-name man doesn’t suggest these guys aren’t proficient,” he mentioned. “I’ve loads of confidence in myself and my teammates that we will get the job executed.”

Final season, the Bears went 6-11 and had been third within the NFC North, lacking the playoffs.