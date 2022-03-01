Bears outlast Longhorns on historic night

The last-ever game at the Frank Erwin Center was poised to be a special night for No. 21 Texas, taking on No. 3 Baylor. However, the Longhorns came up just short, falling to the Bears 68-61.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

Flagler, Baylor shoots the lights out

When Adam Flagler gets hot, there’s not much an opposing team can do besides get a hand in his face and pray. Flagler exploded for 19 points, shooting 5-for-7 from deep. Baylor made nine of its 22 looks from three, and that ended up being the difference on Monday night.

Flagler’s backcourt mate, James Akinjo, also poured on 19, adding eight rebounds and seven assists. Baylor big men Kendall Brown and Flo Thamba also reached double figures, putting up 13 and 12, respectively.

Between the two of them, Flagler and Akinjo added a staggering 31 points in the second half, going a combined 10-for-19.

Coming up just short

Texas led for much of the middle portion of the game, but once the Bears took control with under six minutes to play, they held on for dear life.

Texas rallied behind Marcus Carr and Christian Bishop, two of the three Longhorns to reach double figures. Bishop’s impact was felt beyond the stat sheet, both as a rim protector and as a rebounder. The Creighton transfer ended with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, doing it all for Texas.

“CB battled. He’s a double-double guy coming into March, if you look at the stat sheet from these last 5-6-7 games, and he did it again tonight,” Chris Beard said. “I thought that was two warriors going at it tonight, with Flo [Thamba] and CB.”

Carr was aggressive from the off, never hesitating when he had an open look, and attacking the rim with conviction. Not normally a prolific 3-point shooter, Carr accounted for three of Texas’ four made triples.

Struggling in the half-court

Texas lacked ideas running out of the half-court set, and conversely, looked confident and intent in transition. The Longhorns managed to put up 13 points off of turnovers in the first half, but only had two in the second.

Once the Bears held onto the ball, the well dried up for the Longhorns offensively. For as well as Baylor shot, Texas couldn’t get anything to go from deep.

“People don’t like to hear it, but basketball is a game of making shots,” Beard said. “Tonight, with Jones, Febris and Ramey, they got some great looks. I think they were 7-for-27 or something like that for those three shooters and that’s not going to get it done in March.”

Now sitting at 10-7 in conference play, Texas closes out its regular season taking on the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Find more Texas coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

Find more college sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.