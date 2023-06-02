Bears say Arlington Heights ‘no longer singular focus’ for new stadium after tax issues arise

The Chicago Bears’ seek for a new stadium is increasing past Arlington Heights after a tax factor arose that might spark the top of the proposed stadium within the space. Specifically, the Bears be aware that Cook County has assessed its belongings taxes to a degree that the franchise feels is just too top to doubtlessly make it a viable house for a new stadium. While the crew says it’s nonetheless operating with the Arlington Heights location, it added that “it is no longer our singular focus.”

“The Chicago Bears goal of building the largest single development project in Illinois history led by billions of dollars in private capital investment, and the jobs and economic benefits generated, is at risk in Arlington Heights,” the crew mentioned in a observation launched Friday, by means of NBC 5 Chicago. “The stadium-based project remains broadly popular in Arlington Heights, Chicagoland and the state. However, the property’s original assessment at five times the 2021 tax value, and the recent settlement with Churchill Downs for 2022 being three times higher, fails to reflect the property is not operational and not commercially viable in its current state.

“We will proceed the continued demolition process and paintings towards a trail ahead in Arlington Heights, however it’s no longer our singular focal point. It is our accountability to hear different municipalities in Chicagoland about doable places that may ship in this transformational alternative for our enthusiasts, our membership and the State of Illinois.”

The franchise formally closed at the Arlington Heights web page previous this 12 months and was once eyeing an enclosed stadium and multi-purpose leisure district for the valuables. Demolition has already begun at the web page — prior to now owned by way of Churchill Downs — ultimate month and the crew mentioned on this observation that this procedure will proceed whilst the long run plans for the web page are actually in limbo.

The Bears met with Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli on Friday after he reached out to the franchise ultimate week to spotlight town’s advantage of web hosting the new stadium, by means of CBS Chicago. Naperville, Illinois, is in DuPage County, so the group is probably not taxed as top as it could be if it proceeded ahead with the Arlington Heights location in Cook County.

The Bears can’t go out their rent with Solider Field, their number one stadium since 1971, till 2026.