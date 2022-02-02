Bears to interview former Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for position on staff, per report

The Chicago Bears have found their new head coach in former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and their new offensive coordinator in former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, but they aren’t done adding to their staff. While Getsy is considered a good get, Chicago is also looking at other offensive minds.

On Tuesday, Albert Breer of The MMQB reported that the Bears are interviewing former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for a position on their staff. Breer did not say if Brady was to come on as a quarterbacks coach or another assistant position.

Brady was fired by the Panthers this past season during their bye week in Week 13, after Carolina started 5-7. The Panthers wouldn’t win another game all year. While he was relieved of his duties, the 32-year-old Brady was dealt a tough hand with his quarterbacks. Teddy Bridgewater was traded away ahead of the 2021 season, and then Carolina started three different quarterbacks this past year in Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker and Cam Newton.

Despite the uneventful stint in Carolina, Brady is still seen as a young, bright offensive-minded coach. Many became aware of his name when he served as LSU’s passing game coordinator in 2019, as Brady helped Joe Burrow win the Heisman Trophy while the Tigers went undefeated and won a national championship. It was a magical year, as LSU finished the campaign with college football’s top-ranked offense — averaging 568.5 yards per game and 48.4 points per game. He’s another coach who can help second-year signal-caller Justin Fields develop into the star Bears fans hope he can be.