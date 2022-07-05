Beat the heat by finding a cooling center near you

With temperatures getting into into the 100s this week, Oklahomans are on the lookout for methods to chill down. Local libraries, YMCAs and group facilities have opened up as cooling facilities for the summer time.

Below is a map that pinpoints accessible cooling center places throughout the state. Search in your metropolis or county utilizing the desk at the finish of the article. If you’d like so as to add a location(s), please attain out to Xcaret Nuñez at [email protected] .

Financial help for prime utility prices

There are additionally assets accessible for individuals who want monetary help to assist cowl summer time utility prices or for individuals in want of an air-conditioning unit.

Oklahoma’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP , is a federally funded program that gives monetary help to Oklahomans in want of overlaying utility prices. Oklahoma’s Department of Human Services opened applications for his or her summer time cooling program final week. LIHEAP provides eligible households a one-time cost of the minimal quantity wanted to assist pay their overdue utility steadiness for the summer time, and caps payments at $500 . People may apply to assist reimburse the price to purchase or restore cooling tools for as much as $150, in keeping with OKDHS’ latest announcement . Native households can apply by means of OKDHS’ web site or by means of their tribal nation. However, OKDHS states Native households can not obtain help from each OKDHS and their tribe inside the identical federal fiscal 12 months — October 1, 2021 by means of September 30, 2022.

People can apply for LIHEAP by means of OKDHS’ website , or name at (405) 522-5050 however count on a lengthy wait time whereas on name. Applicants must current their most up-to-date cooling invoice, utility provider, type of ID, social safety quantity and verification of revenue.

Oklahoma’s Weatherization Assistance Program is one other federally funded program that helps low-income households search for methods to decrease utility payments and save vitality. WAP conducts vitality audits on households that qualify for the program and pays for weatherization options akin to air-conditioning-unit replacements, wall and attic insulation and caulking round home windows. Applications are open year-long and could be discovered by making use of by means of your native Community Action Agency group’s web site or contacting your native CAA office .