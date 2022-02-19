Beats Announces NBA x Better Gift Shop Collaboration For All-Star Weekend

Beats reveals its latest collaboration with the NBA and Better Gift Shop ahead of All-Star weekend.

Beats has always delivered a wide array of collaborations that span some of the hottest brands in culture. Recently, Beats dropped their Union Studio Buds with Vince Staples in the campaign. Now, the brand has turned to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season for another exclusive collaboration.

The collaboration hit online and in-store retailers today for the NBA’s highly-anticipated All-Star weekend. The newly reimagined Powerbeats Pro design features the Better and NBA’s iconic red and blue logos over a cream canvas. The Powerbeats also include interchangeable red and blue ear tips for those who want a better color code for life or the gym. The charging case and packaging feature abstract interpretations of the NBA logo by artist Shay Semple, paying homage to the roots of Better’s impact and roots as an authority on apparel and the milestone 75th anniversary for the NBA.

“At Better™, we strive to push boundaries and authenticate representation—and this collaboration does exactly that. Working with artist Shay Semple, one of the first to incorporate hand-painted artwork onto a Beats charging case, made this even more special,” said Avi Gold, founder of Better™ Gift Shop. “From a young age, I grew up being inspired by so many subcultures, music genres, and watching NBA games, fueled by their energy. Now, it feels so surreal to see life come full circle.”

The Powerbeats are by far some of the most comfortable headphones and the back tab keeps them perfectly positioned in your ear no matter what task you’re tackling. You can purchase the New Beats x Better x NBA Powerbeats here.