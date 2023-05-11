Texas

Beaumont men indicted for capital murder in fatal home invasion

May 11, 2023
Two men from Beaumont, Paul Edward Westbrooks Jr., 30, and Dijon Ivory, 29, were indicted on capital murder fees following a home invasion theft that took place in April 2023. The assault resulted in the deaths of 2 men.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted each accused on fees of “capital murder by terror threat/other felony.”

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The above video first aired on April 13, 2023.)

The theft came about in the early hours of April 10, 2023, in a home on Elgie St. During the incident, which took place at round 2 a.m., the 2 men are imagined to have fatally shot Ahmad Hayden, 32, and Roven Dotson, 31.

Ivory was once arrested two days after the assault, with Westbrooks being apprehended 3 days later. Both men are in custody in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, the place Ivory’s bond is about at $1.7 million and Westbrooks’ is $2 million.

This is an ongoing tale. We will proceed to replace with additional showed information because it turns into to be had.

