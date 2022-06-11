Beckley man charged in Charleston murder arrested in Florida

OSCELOA, Florida — A Beckley man was arrested in Florida Friday in connection with a shooting death in Charleston on June 4.

Charleston police stated Meeko Harris, 23, was taken into custody in Osceloa, Fla. Police stated the U.S. Marshal Service assisted with the arrest.

Harris allegedly shot and killed James Daughterty, 27, in a car parking zone on the nook of Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard in downtown Charleston.

Harris is charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment with a firearm.

He’ll face extradition again to West Virginia.