Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair to take place WrestleMania Saturday at AT&T Stadium

The WrestleMania weekend schedule at AT&T Stadium is falling into place.

After winning the Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event of the same name in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 19, Bianca Belair earned the right to challenge Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch for her title at WrestleMania 38. WWE confirmed to The Dallas Morning News that the championship match will take place on Saturday, April 2 — the first night of the “most stupendous two-night WrestleMania.”

Another already confirmed match for WrestleMania Saturday is the Smackdown women’s championship match between title-holder Charlotte Flair and Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey. However, WWE has not confirmed which of the two matches will serve as the main event of “Night 1.”

Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champion Brock Lesnar are scheduled to main event WrestleMania Sunday in a “winner-take-all” title unification bout.

Over the past 10 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1 billion in cumulative economic impact for cities that have hosted the event. When AT&T Stadium hosted in 2016 with a record crowd of more than 101,000 fans, the event generated $170.4 million in economic impact for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to a 2016 study by Enigma Research.

Lynch and Flair competed against each other, along with Sasha Banks, the last time WrestleMania was at AT&T Stadium in 2016 in a triple threat match to crown the inaugural WWE women’s champion (thus retiring the WWE diva’s championship), with Flair emerging as the victor.

At last year’s WrestleMania in Tampa, Fla., Belair was a part of the second-ever women’s match to main event a WrestleMania, which she won over Banks for the SmackDown women’s championship. Lynch, Flair and Rousey, also in a triple threat match, took part in the first women’s main event in WrestleMania history in 2019.

Lynch, Flair and Belair will now fill the top spots of the card together on WrestleMania’s first night back in Texas, but who actually closes out the show remains to be seen.

Confirmed WM 38 matches

– WWE champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal champion Roman Reigns (Winner Take All Championship Unification)

– SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

– Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

