Become a genius: Canadian university offering a course on Kanye West

Need to discover ways to be a “genius” like Kanye West? There is a class for that.

Montreal’s Concordia College is providing Canada’s first-ever university-level course all about Ye for the autumn 2022 semester. The category known as “Kanye vs. Ye: Genius by Design” and will likely be taught by Yassin “Narcy” Alsalman.

In accordance with the course description, college students will “dissect Ye’s artwork, design, music, celebrity-life, and cultural impacts within the age of data.” The category may even examine “the evolution of his genius” and discover “Kanyetive Dissonance,” which is described as “the distinctive, advanced and controversial natures and contexts of Kanye’s physique of labor and impacts.”

Alsalman additionally provides in an Instagram post, “This class is not solely about Kanye. It is about neighborhood, creativity, accountability, accountability, fame and psychological well being, desires and nightmares — and extra importantly, self-actualisation.”

The course is open as a free elective to Fine Arts students.

