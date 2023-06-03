Bedford police reunite woman with family

The Bedford Police Department had up to now requested for help in figuring out a woman, however they’ve now effectively reunited her with her family, as the town introduced on Friday night.
The Police Department expressed its gratitude to the general public for his or her lend a hand, mentioning on Facebook, “Thanks to the public’s help, we have located and are in contact with her family. Thank you for helping us spread the word.”
The woman was once discovered on Friday at 12:11 p.m. on Teakwood Drive, in line with the police division. She was once dressed in a blue blouse and had no sneakers on, however she didn’t seem to be in life-threatening situation. She was once transported to an area medical institution for clinical analysis.