Beginning this month, homeowners can become part of BSO’s Real Time Crime Center camera system

FORT LAUDERDALE – A Broward County security program is getting an improve.

“So, right here we have a 40-foot video wall,” Lt. Dave Fernandez informed CBS4’s Keith Jones throughout a tour.

The spectacular show of electronics in BSO’s Real Time Crime Center is linked to greater than 19,000 cameras all through the county.

The crime prevention know-how was spawned from tragedy and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission.

“We built this facility out so we can have better access to camera systems in our schools. And it really has grown beyond that,” defined Sheriff Gregory Tony.

And so has the ability. Once simply 400-square toes of house, it has blossomed into this.

“We stole this concept. This is not new in the sense of what real time crime centers are supposed to do. We learned. One of our leads here is Capt. Regio – came out of New York City post 9/11, where he had a lot of experience building out their system,” mentioned Tony. “So when he came into the organization, it just made sense, ‘OK, we have some hard lessons learned. We lost 17 people on our watch.'”

And now each college in Broward is outfitted with cameras – in lecture rooms, halls, outdoors of buildings.

“If there’s an incident at a school, let’s say the call is coming in of shots fired at a baseball field, the guys can click on the map, click on the closest camera and the 16 closest cameras to that will all open up at the same time and they can provide intelligence to the responding units,” defined Fernandez.

The heart now has entry to cameras at homes of worship, companies and gasoline stations. Beginning this month, homeowners can become part of the system.

The cameras used would solely be lenses pointed in public areas – nothing personal.

Lt. Fernandez ensures within the final 2 years the system helped keep away from some kind of mass incident.

Stopping only one crime, the system is deemed successful – nevertheless it’s attain goes past that.

“We’ve investigated 1,600 individuals that may have exhibited some type of threat to the community,” mentioned Tony, “200-plus of those resulted in arrests.”

If you reside in Broward and have residence safety, you can now be a part of this program.

Just go to the BSO web site and search for public-private partnership.

The sheriff informed Jones he is trying to make this system much more prolific and has allotted $10 million to construct it out even additional.