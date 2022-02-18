‘Bel-Air’ Baddie Coco Jones Sizzles Screens As Hot Girl Hilary Banks

Heyyy Coco

coco jones my girl 4L pic.twitter.com/NJyFYZjtd6 — tim is sick (@blackgirlshitt) February 12, 2022

Talented tantalizer Coco Jones is sizzling screens as hot girl Hilary Banks on highly anticipated ‘Fresh Prince’ reboot ‘Bel-Air‘ that’s had the internet buzzing since its premiere on Super Bowl Sunday.

i looooove coco jones as hilary in bel-air omgggg pic.twitter.com/0K31Men09z — 𝐥𝐢𝐚 (@jaycritchjr) February 16, 2022

Beautiful and hilarious, Jones ascended to stardom in Disney Channel movie ‘Let It Shine’ and was featured on Radio Disney’s ‘Next Big Thing’ before shining alongside Terrell Grice on their popular Youtube series ‘T & Coco.’

Safe to say…Coco is no fan of tomatoes. pic.twitter.com/vmudeuphiJ — TERRELL (@terrellgrice) June 9, 2021

Fast-forward to 2022 where she’s stealing scenes as iconically vapid beauty Hilary Banks who, in this dramatic version, is an influencer with an interesting relationship with Aunt Viv.

“Hilary is grounded. She’s a hustler. She’s determined. She has all these ideas of how she wants her life to play out,” said Jones in an interview with HuffPost. “Regardless of what people say, regardless of what happens, she’s going to make that happen. I think that mainly Hilary is relatable, and she’s hardworking, she believes in herself and she’s confident. I think people will love that.”

With Disney in her rear view mirror, it’s nice to see her finally have her moment.

“I had it described to me as a renaissance moment, and that just really hit for me. I hope to leave them with motivation like, ‘Man, Coco really refused to quit,” she said. “Let me add that to my life. Let me match that same energy.’ I want to be able to take this love and support that I feel and return it. I feel like y’all know me for real, seeing me as a kid into this grown woman. I just want to continue that journey and continue to tell stories and represent characters that make people feel heard and feel seen as well.”

Are you feeling Coco Jones as Hilary Banks? Tell us down below and enjoy her hottest pics on the flip.