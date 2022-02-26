“Bel Air” Episode 105 Recap & Reactions

Each week, Peacock‘s “Bel Air” continues to point out that though it takes some storylines and plot factors from the unique present, it’s its’ personal fully completely different entity.

This was particularly obvious within the fifth episode of the season which was launched Thursday(January 25th). Entitled “PA to LA,” episode 5 picks up the place the final one ended. As promised by Aunt Vivian(Cassandra Freeman), Tray(SteVonté Hart) was flown out to Los Angeles to go to Will(Jabari Banks). Will’s longtime finest good friend from West Philly is instantly astonished by how lavish the Banks household resides. Within the midst of taking in Will’s new residing situations, Tray makes a number of mentions about Will transferring again to Philly which is met by hesitance from Will and Aunt Viv. This results in a dialog between Aunt Viv and Will’s mom Vy (April Parker Jones) the place the 2 focus on Will’s future. Vy warns Vivian that she isn’t Will’s mom and that he’s nonetheless a toddler and may’t make his personal selections.

Later within the episode, we’re launched to the housemates that Hilary(Coco Jones) will probably be residing with within the influencer home she’s been invited to. At a dinner thrown by the Banks household to point out their help for Hilary, a drunk Tray spills the reality to Carlton(Olly Sholotan) about how and why Will was actually despatched to stay with them. This upsets Carlton and makes him query all of the values and classes that his father has taught him. As a substitute of letting the invention infuriate him any additional, Carlton decides to make use of the data to his benefit. He threatens that he’ll snitch if Will doesn’t keep out of his approach at college and away from Lisa fully.

This episode we additionally see Aunt Viv dipping her toe within the waters of returning to the artwork world by visiting a gallery the place she meets up with Reed Broderick (Michael Ealy) who’s VERY wanting to have her work in his area. We’re fairly certain there’s much more to this plot level coming within the subsequent few episodes.

Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) takes Will and Tray to a D Smoke live performance the following day, the place tensions begin to rise between the 2. Tray begins to make plans for the 2 relating to Will’s return to Philly however Will brings up the concept of staying again in Los Angeles and “engaged on himself.” This causes the duo to get right into a heated argument that nearly involves bodily blows. All whereas that is occurring, Phillip is pressured by his associates to vary the strategy he’s taking for his marketing campaign. Though he’s main within the polls, his statements that he would defund the police if he grew to become District Lawyer don’t sit nicely with lots of supporters.

Unrelated, one of the crucial heartwarming scenes of the episode takes place between Hilary and Ashley(Akira Akbar). Ashley expresses to her older sister that she likes her good friend Lucia. She tells her that she hasn’t informed their dad and mom as a result of she hasn’t fully dominated out boys but and doesn’t need them to assume it’s only a part for her. Hilary reassures Ashley that how she’s feeling is totally regular for a 12-year-old and that she’s completely satisfied that she felt comfy disclosing that info along with her.

Within the concluding minutes of the episode, we see Uncle Phil painted as an Antifa supporter and Hilary and Aunt Viv settle their previous variations. The episode ends with Tray chopping his journey early and finally going again to Philly after he and Will find yourself being unable to see eye to eye on there being extra to life than simply the town they know. Will then breaks the information to his mom that he’s going to proceed to stay in Los Angeles as an alternative of coming again to Philadelphia.

All-in-all episode 5 proved to be a fairly eventful one however it left us with various questions.

Since his thoughts is made up that he’s staying, what’s going to occur subsequent for Will in Los Angeles? The place was Geoffrey in episode 5? Will Uncle Phil stand on his phrase or will he fold below the stress? What was up with Aunt Viv and Reed Broderick?

Remember to tune into the following episode which premiers March third, 2022 at three a.m. ET on Peacock.



More To Life Than Philly: “Bel Air” Episode 105 Recap & Reactions

was initially printed on

globalgrind.com



Additionally On Black America Net: