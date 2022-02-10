Front Page

‘Bel-Air’ Premiere Unites New Cast With ‘Fresh Prince’ Stars

February 10, 2022
Al Lindsey
‘Bel Air’ hasn’t even premiered yet and the show is already a huge hit with Hollywood.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Wednesday night, “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” original cast members Will Smith, Joseph Marcell, Vernee Christell Watson-Johnson and Tatyana Ali co-mingled on the carpet of a very special star-studded drive-into experience and premiere pull-up screening for the highly anticipated new Peacock series, executive produced by Smith.

Peacock's New Series "BEL-AIR" Premiere Party And Drive-Thru Screening Experience - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Will was joined by his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and their son Jaden.

Peacock's New Series "BEL-AIR" Premiere Party And Drive-Thru Screening Experience - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

You know DJ Jazzy Jeff wouldn’t have missed it for the world.

Bel-Air Drive Through Premiere Event

Source: Courtesy Peacock / Peacock

The event, which was hosted by Peacock, Will Smith, Westbrook Studios, and Universal Television was held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The new drama series was inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom. Cooper, who serves as Director / Co-Writer / Executive Producer of the series posted up for photos with the OG Will as well as newbie Will, played by Jabari Banks.

Bel-Air Drive Through Premiere Event

Source: Courtesy Peacock / Peacock

Guests were able to post up in this princely throne for photos. From the moment guests arrived they found themselves completely immersed in the character of Will, taking guests from the basketball courts of West Philadelphia to the moment Will’s life got “flipped-turned upside down” and everything in between.

Bel-Air Drive Through Premiere Event

Source: Courtesy Peacock / Peacock

Event producers really outdid themselves with this grand entryway riiiiight?!

Bel-Air Drive Through Premiere Event

Source: Courtesy Peacock / Peacock

This is a pretty dope drive-in experience.

Bel-Air Drive Through Premiere Event

Source: Courtesy Peacock / Peacock

Made even better with all the amenities…

Peacock's New Drama Series "Bel-Air" Los Angeles Drive-Into Experience & Pull-up Premiere Screening

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Prior to the exclusive screening, guests were treated to real-world Philly experience with authentic Philly cheesesteaks from Big Daves, local Philly-favorite “Happy Ice,” quarter waters, a corner store filled with snacks, a BMX bike show from philly-native Chino Braxton, double dutch performances and a chance to “sit on the throne” as seen in the opening of the pilot episode.

Bel-Air Drive Through Premiere Event

Source: Courtesy Peacock / Peacock

Before the screening began, guests were treated to a surprise DJ-set by DJ Jazzy Jeff and then greeted by Will Smith who took to the stage to rap alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff to welcome guests.

Bel-Air Drive Through Premiere Event

Source: Courtesy Peacock / Peacock

Bel-Air Drive Through Premiere Event

Source: Courtesy Peacock / Peacock

Bel-Air Drive Through Premiere Event

Source: Courtesy Peacock / Peacock

Bel-Air Drive Through Premiere Event

Source: Courtesy Peacock / Peacock

Hit the flip for a view of the stunning cast of Bel-Air





