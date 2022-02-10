‘Bel-Air’ Premiere Unites New Cast With ‘Fresh Prince’ Stars

‘Bel Air’ hasn’t even premiered yet and the show is already a huge hit with Hollywood.

Wednesday night, “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” original cast members Will Smith, Joseph Marcell, Vernee Christell Watson-Johnson and Tatyana Ali co-mingled on the carpet of a very special star-studded drive-into experience and premiere pull-up screening for the highly anticipated new Peacock series, executive produced by Smith.

Will was joined by his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and their son Jaden.

You know DJ Jazzy Jeff wouldn’t have missed it for the world.

The event, which was hosted by Peacock, Will Smith, Westbrook Studios, and Universal Television was held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The new drama series was inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom. Cooper, who serves as Director / Co-Writer / Executive Producer of the series posted up for photos with the OG Will as well as newbie Will, played by Jabari Banks.

Guests were able to post up in this princely throne for photos. From the moment guests arrived they found themselves completely immersed in the character of Will, taking guests from the basketball courts of West Philadelphia to the moment Will’s life got “flipped-turned upside down” and everything in between.

Event producers really outdid themselves with this grand entryway riiiiight?!

This is a pretty dope drive-in experience.

Made even better with all the amenities…

Prior to the exclusive screening, guests were treated to real-world Philly experience with authentic Philly cheesesteaks from Big Daves, local Philly-favorite “Happy Ice,” quarter waters, a corner store filled with snacks, a BMX bike show from philly-native Chino Braxton, double dutch performances and a chance to “sit on the throne” as seen in the opening of the pilot episode.

Before the screening began, guests were treated to a surprise DJ-set by DJ Jazzy Jeff and then greeted by Will Smith who took to the stage to rap alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff to welcome guests.

