Bell scores 21 to lead North Texas over Rice 67-44

HOUSTON – Thomas Bell matched his career high with 21 points as North Texas won its 10th consecutive game, defeating Rice 67-44 on Saturday.

Mardrez McBride had 12 points for North Texas (18-4, 11-1 Conference USA). Tylor Perry added 11 points. Abou Ousmane had 12 rebounds.

Mylyjael Poteat had 12 points for the Owls (14-10, 6-6) as did Travis Evee added 12 points.

The Mean Green improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. North Texas defeated Rice 75-43 on Jan. 1.

