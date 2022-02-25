Bellator 275 predictions — Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream

Bellator 275 hosts a middleweight championship combat between battle-tested champion Gegard Mousasi and hungry recent contender Austin Vanderford. Mousasi — a well-traveled fighter who has profitable data in Satisfaction, UFC and Strikeforce — is hoping to show away one other rising prospect whereas close to the top of his personal profession. Vanderford is planning for his coronation, and the largest win of his profession, to happen in Dublin, Eire on Feb. 25.
Mousasi (48-7-2) has gained 11 of his final 12 fights throughout Bellator and UFC, defeating former world champions Vitor Belfort, Chris Weidman, Rory MacDonald, Lyoto Machida and Douglas Lima in that stretch. Mousasi snapped a three-fight resolution streak with a second-round TKO over John Salter in August. Wanting forward, it seems Mousasi will start working his method down the listing of middleweight contenders with an enormous expertise edge. Regardless of his current stretch, Mousasi is a harmful finisher with double-digit knockouts and submissions on his resume. Mousasi has a instrument for each impediment and presents steep challenges in all points of MMA.
“Towards the cage, it is doable I attempt to take him down, however he’s a greater wrestler than me,” Mousasi stated on the Bellator 275 media day. “If I attempt to take him down and waste numerous vitality, that is not very good. I needn’t attempt to take him down as a result of he’ll attempt to take me down the entire time. I simply need to stuff a few them, then I’ll find yourself on high. My floor and pound is a lot better than his, that I do know for positive. He is in hassle.”
Cannot get sufficient boxing and MMA? Get the most recent on the planet of fight sports activities from two of the very best within the enterprise. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the very best evaluation and in-depth information, together with an entire preview of Bellator 275 live from Dublin, Eire, beneath.
Vanderford (11-0) secured his Bellator middleweight title shot with a unanimous resolution win over fellow prospect contender Fabian Edwards. The highest-heavy wrestler has handed each check in his profession up to now, displaying off the depth of his offensive recreation with three TKOs, three submissions and 6 choices. Brimming with confidence, Vanderford might want to make use of the totality of his recreation on the highest degree to counteract the champ’s steep expertise edge.
“I count on Gegard to be Gegard and that not a lot will change from all of his earlier fights,” Vanderford stated. “I am only a completely different animal and a special opponent that he is going to be going through. I really feel good, I am assured and I am excited for Friday evening. It could imply all the things to get that belt. I used to be holding it for photographs the opposite day and I simply cannot image myself leaving Eire with out it.”
Here is the combat card for Bellator 275 with the most recent odds from Caesars Sportsbook.
Bellator 275 card, odds
Gegard Mousasi (c) -240
Austin Vanderford +200
Middleweight
Sinead Kavanagh -150
Leah McCourt +125
Ladies’s featherweight
Ciaran Clarke -420
Abou Tounkara +330
Featherweight
Khasan Magomedsharipov -1100
Jose Sanchez +700
Featherweight
|Jornel Lugo -450
|Brian Moore +350
|Bantamweight
Bellator 275 viewing info
Date: Feb. 25 | Start time: four p.m. ET
Location: 3Arena — Dublin, Eire
TV/Stream: Showtime or the Showtime App
Prediction
Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford: Mousasi is actually on the downswing of his profession, however when you will have competed at a excessive degree for so long as he has, that assertion takes on completely different that means. Mousasi has confirmed a capability to take advantage of his opponents’ weaknesses and continues to rack up wins. A finisher through-and-through, Mousasi has an 80% ending fee throughout 57 professional fights. Vanderford units up his submissions and ground-and-pound behind a grind-heavy wrestling strategy. Vanderford is a promising fighter who has earned his title shot, however Mousasi’s main expertise edge (greater than 5 occasions as many professional MMA fights) makes it powerful to select the underdog. Vanderford will current a problem, however Mousasi will dig into his huge bag of tips and equip himself with the mandatory instruments for victory. He can strike, submit and wrestle — decide your poison. Decide: Mousasi by way of TKO3
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL