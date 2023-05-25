Beloved SRO who was hit while directing traffic

In Citrus County, Florida, Aaron Conklin was devastated when he heard the news about Deputy Andy Lahera. The 13-year-old described how they have been all praying for him and his circle of relatives after the deputy was hit via a automotive on South Lecanto Highway on a Tuesday evening. The incident hit house for Conklin because the deputy is a cherished S.R.O. officer at Lecanto Middle, the varsity he attends.

WFTS Lecanto center schooler praying for cherished SRO who was hit while directing traffic



According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Lahera and different first responders have been directing traffic because it left a commencement rite at Lecanto High School when a 19-year-old driving force hit him at round 9:05 pm that evening. The deputy was dressed in a extremely reflective outer vest which must have enhanced his visibility, however he nonetheless changed into gravely injured on account of the twist of fate. Authorities at the scene carried out live-saving measures and had a clinical helicopter fly Deputy Lahera to a trauma middle the place he stays in a vital however solid situation. He has damaged bones, fractures, and inside accidents.

Kim Keller, the mummy of Conklin, was praying for Lahera and his circle of relatives, as was her prolonged circle of relatives from New York. The deputy is a chum to scholars like Conklin and had bonded with them thru actions reminiscent of making origami swans and butterflies. The sheriff reported that Lahera has labored on the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office since 2009 and changed into a faculty useful resource officer in 2018. He has a spouse and two sons, and one in every of his sons is lately a scholar on the University of Florida. A pal of the Lahera circle of relatives described the S.R.O. as an outgoing guy with a contagious snicker who is just right at his task as a deputy.

WFTS

Conklin and his mom aren’t by myself of their prayers for the Lahera circle of relatives. The F.O.P. Nature Coast Lodge 164 began a web based fundraiser for them too.

You can find the fundraiser at this link.