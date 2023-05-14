Ben DiNucci signing with Denver Broncos after XFL season

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and up to date XFL famous person Ben DiNucci is ready to go back to the NFL. DiNucci’s ability company, JL Sports, introduced on Sunday that he has signed a freelance with the Denver Broncos after attending the group’s minicamp. Further main points on his signing have not begun to be launched.

DiNucci began his skilled occupation with the Dallas Cowboys after being decided on within the 7th spherical of the 2020 NFL Draft from James Madison University. Following a devastating ankle harm to beginning QB Dak Prescott in Week 5 towards the New York Giants, backup Andy Dalton took over the beginning position. However, Dalton suffered a concussion which result in DiNucci making his first NFL occupation get started towards the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. In that recreation, he threw for 180 yards and fumbled two times, leading to a 23-9 loss for Dallas.

In January of 2022, DiNucci signed a reserve/long run contract with the Cowboys however was once ultimately waived earlier than the beginning of the 2022 season.

In November of 2022, DiNucci entered the XFL draft and was once decided on via the Seattle Sea Dragons, led the group to a 7-3 document in 10 begins, throwing for over 2,600 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. However, the group in the end misplaced to the DC Defenders within the department championship spherical.