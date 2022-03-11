Ben Renick case: A look at the murder of the world-renowned snake breeder

Ben Renick, a “rock star” of the reptile world, was discovered useless in June 2017. Investigators initially suspected one in all his prized serpents had killed him, however they realized one thing extra heinous was accountable.

June 8, 2017:

A lethal snake chew?

On a scorching Missouri summer time day in June 2017, Montgomery County, Missouri, sheriff’s deputies had been referred to as to a singular and probably harmful loss of life scene — a literal snake pit — a constructing with greater than 3,000 unique serpents. Proof photograph



Ben Renick

Famend Missouri snake breeder Ben Renick was 29 years outdated when he was discovered useless at his breeding facility.

Lynlee Renick

Ben’s spouse, Lynlee Renick, discovered Ben useless and referred to as his brother, Sam Renick, for assist. Sam was the one who had advised investigators {that a} snake may need been accountable.

“Extra heinous”

“After I noticed that shell casing on the shelf simply above his head, I knew this was not from a snake,” stated Coroner Dave Colbert. Evidencec



When Coroner Dave Colbert arrived and took a more in-depth go searching, he discovered shell casings. “After I noticed that shell casing on the shelf simply above his head, I knew this was not from a snake,” he stated. “This was one thing rather more heinous.”

The investigation into who may need wished Ben Renick useless started and one of many focuses was on Lynlee Renick.

2010: Renick Reptiles Inc.

Ben Renick had an curiosity in snakes at an early age. He began Renick Reptiles Inc. in 2010 and offered his snakes to consumers everywhere in the world, from the UK to Japan.

2011: Lovers and enterprise house owners

Lynlee Renick helped her husband Ben at his snake breeding facility. She is pictured holding snake eggs. Ben Renick/Fb



Ben and Lynlee met as youngsters and reconnected in 2011. The couple bought married in 2014 and ultimately had a toddler collectively. Lynlee Renick helped Ben on the snake breeding facility.

April 21, 2017: Snakes and the spa

By 2017, Ben Renick made a million-dollar deal to promote a few of his pythons and anacondas. Lynlee and Ben opened a second enterprise. It was a day spa referred to as Ascensia Spa Inc., however the enterprise, which Lynlee oversaw, was struggling financially. Fb messages present Ben and Lynlee argued about funds. He advised Lynlee she was backed up on mortgage funds, lease and workers funds.

Might 17, 2017: Marriage troubles

About three years into the wedding, Lynlee was untrue to Ben with at the very least two different males. Messages between the couple present that Ben was suspicious. The connection was struggling.

Might 23, 2017: Toxic shake

Investigators would later study {that a} month earlier than Ben Renick’s homicide, Lynlee had made her first try and kill him. Lynlee had advised a spa worker that Ben had been abusive. Lynlee by no means filed any police reviews in regards to the alleged bodily abuse. The colleague would later inform police she felt sorry for Lynlee and wished to assist her. They plotted to kill Ben by giving him a toxic protein shake laced with 15 Percocet drugs. Ben was very sick, however survived. He had no thought he was poisoned.

June 8, 2017: Suspicion

Investigators would find out about that first homicide try through Percocet smoothie a lot later within the investigation.

Within the days after Ben Renick’s homicide, police questioned Lynlee. They examined her palms for gun residue, however the outcomes had been unfavorable.

June 2017: Household, snakes and offers

The reptile group was left shaken by Ben Renick’s loss of life and wished to assist. They raised and donated cash to help Ben’s household. Ben’s prized snakes had been dispersed and offered to varied reptile specialists and fanatics.

June 21, 2017: Widow life

Nearly two weeks after Ben Renick’s loss of life, Lynlee was ready to promote the 72-acre Renick property. She was additionally set to inherit a million-dollar life insurance coverage coverage. Investigators discovered that Lynlee was the beneficiary of that life insurance coverage coverage. Witnesses advised police that Lynlee referred to as the life insurance coverage firm days after Ben’s loss of life to seek out out when she may money out.

October 5, 2017: Chilly scales

Lynlee Renick was interviewed by investigators six instances. On October 5, 2017, the Missouri State Freeway Patrol administered a polygraph take a look at. They knowledgeable Lynlee that she failed. However investigators did not have exhausting proof that she had murdered Ben and she or he walked away and remained a free lady for nearly three years.

January 14, 2020: A jailhouse tip

A tip is available in from a jailhouse. The witness claims to have details about Ben Renick’s homicide. He tells Missouri State Freeway Patrol investigators that Lynlee had shot Ben and that she had plotted with an outdated ex-boyfriend.

January 16, 2020: Snake breeder’s spouse arrested

Lynlee Renick and ex-boyfriend Michael Humphrey had been arrested for the homicide of Ben Renick. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Workplace



Nearly three years after Ben Renick’s homicide, Lynlee Renick and her ex-boyfriend, Michael Humphrey, had been arrested for Ben’s homicide. However after their arrests, Lynlee and Humphrey would each level the finger at one another. Who had actually pulled the set off?