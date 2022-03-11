Ben Renick murder: A snake is eyed as the culprit in man’s death until cops realize it can’t pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert’s job normally entails him exhibiting up at a criminal offense scene after the motion has subsided. However within the heat early night hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 name of a male sufferer believed to be useless by snakebite, and he stated he proceeded to stroll into one of the vital weird and harmful loss of life scenes of his 20-year profession as a coroner. “Somebody being killed by a snake isn’t one thing that occurs every single day, particularly in Missouri,” Colbert says.

“48 Hours” and correspondent Peter Van Sant take viewers inside the bizarre case in “The Toxic Spouse” airing Saturday, March 12 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Ben Renick was a world-renowned snake breeder. Ben Renick/Fb



Colbert quickly discovered that the person mendacity face down in a pool of blood within the unique snake breeding facility in New Florence, Missouri, wasn’t simply “somebody,” it was Ben Renick, the proprietor of the enterprise Renick Reptiles and a world famend snake breeder. Physique cameras on responding sheriff’s deputies captured the frantic scene that Colbert walked into.

“They’re holding shotguns in hand,” Colbert stated of the deputies, “There have been weapons out. … Strolling right into a loss of life scene with 1000’s of snakes, leaping on the cages … it was only a loopy scene to be at.”

Certainly, the physique digital camera footage exhibits sheriff’s deputies brandishing shotguns, strolling by the ability lined with containers containing pythons and anacondas weighing upwards of 200 kilos, with one thought in thoughts: {that a} killer snake was on the free. One sheriff’s deputy tells one other, “I do not care if it is a 5-inch-long snake — if one thing tries to chew me I am gonna gentle its a– up.”

Physique cam video exhibits a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy stunned whereas strolling by the snake-filled facility. Proof



There have been weapons out as a result of within the preliminary 911 name, Ben Renick’s brother Sam Renick indicated that the sufferer appeared to have been bitten or crushed by one of many many snakes within the constructing the place he was discovered. Sam Renick, in his interview with “48 Hours,” stated that Ben’s spouse, Lynlee Renick, made the preliminary discovery, then referred to as him to return over. “I assumed it was a snake,” Sam says of his brother’s physique, as a result of it appeared Ben’s cranium was crushed and two puncture wounds on his arm seemed to be chew marks.

However Colbert says he quickly made a shocking discovery when he examined Renick’s physique: “The 2 marks he has on his arms will not be from a snake.” Moreover, a shell casing a number of ft away from the corpse modified the investigation fully, and Colbert realized the place of Ben’s physique hid his true reason for loss of life: murder.

Ben Renick had been shot eight instances, as soon as at shut vary. “For some purpose,” Colbert says, “any individual simply actually did not like Mr. Renick — due to the quantity of harm that was inflicted upon him. And, clearly, from bullet holes within the ground. This was one thing that was not only a random act.” In simply moments, the main target of the investigation modified for Colbert from a cold-blooded serpent to a human who killed in chilly blood.

Ben and Lynlee Renick Ben Renick/Fb



By all accounts, Ben was nicely favored each in his small city of New Florence, Missouri, and around the globe within the reptile group. Ben lived on the farm the place he was discovered murdered almost his entire life, constructing a life and a enterprise together with his spouse Lynlee by his facet. Sam Renick lived close by on the identical property in a separate home. Investigators discovered that Ben shipped his serpents all around the world, from the U.Ok. to Japan, and that the snakes within the Renick Reptiles facility have been price greater than one million {dollars}, with some uncommon albino anacondas capable of fetch costs of tens of 1000’s of {dollars}. These details made theft an preliminary idea, however a sweep of the constructing was conclusive: no snakes have been lacking.

What adopted was an virtually unbelievable investigation into the folks round Ben Renick that led detectives and “48 Hours” to be taught greater than we ever bargained for in regards to the worldwide group of reptile breeders and fans, the place Ben Renick was so legendary.

To assist “48 Hours” perceive that distinctive tradition of reptile fans, we reached out to Ben Renick’s good friend and colleague Dāv Kaufman, a snake professional and breeder and YouTube character who travels the world to study and uncover uncommon and harmful reptiles. The very first thing he informed us is that he was not stunned that it was assumed Ben was killed by a snake. Kaufman spends plenty of his time debunking myths and assumptions about snakes that he says come from a lack of information about them.

“If you’re afraid of snakes … then every thing you realize about snakes is flawed,” Kaufman informed Peter Van Sant.

Kaufman additionally launched “48 Hours” to a couple varieties of snakes that Ben Renick was well-known for breeding and promoting. Our interview happened at Twin Metropolis Reptiles in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the place Kaufman pulled out an enormous reticulated python to assist clarify to us precisely why it’s that folks need to hold these animals of their properties. Van Sant was noticeably skeptical — and greater than slightly nervous — when Kaufman gave the snake to him, instructing him to carry the animal with open palms and let it slither and cling to him. “I’ve bought a brand new scarf,” Van Sant joked because the yellow snake wrapped slightly too intimately round his neck. Virtually instantly, Van Sant was enamored with the snake he’d been reluctant to carry simply two minutes earlier. “It is a outstanding sensation,” Van Sant informed Kaufman.

“48 Hours” correspondent Peter Van Sant with an enormous reticulated python and Dāv Kaufman. CBS Information



Whereas Kaufman informed “48 Hours” he wasn’t stunned that an anaconda did not kill his good friend Ben, he was shocked to be taught, virtually three years after the homicide, that Ben’s spouse Lynlee had been charged with the homicide. Sam Renick was additionally shocked. He could not consider that the girl who led him to his brother’s bloody physique might have had one thing to do together with his homicide. However the extra he discovered in regards to the investigation, the extra he realized what Lynlee was able to. “You realize, the Lynlee that we knew again then was very candy, sort. She was outgoing. Nevertheless, there was — there have been different sides of her that we did not know.”

To be taught extra in regards to the case that took investigators inside a snake pit of conspirators and slippery lies tune in to “48 Hours” as Peter Van Sant stories in “The Toxic Spouse” airing March 12 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming o nParamount+.