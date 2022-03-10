Ben Simmons returns to Philadelphia: 76ers will have playoff-level security as ticket prices soar, per report

The NBA solely has two video games on faucet for Thursday evening, each on TNT, and all eyes will likely be on the opener because the Brooklyn Nets face off towards the Philadelphia 76ers … in Philly … with Ben Simmons anticipated to be on Brooklyn’s bench. Do you suppose that crowd goes to be a little bit rowdy?

Simply in case, the Sixers, in accordance with John Clark of NBC Philadelphia, will likely be upping their safety presence to a playoff-game degree. Clark additionally notes that tickets costs have soared forward of the anticipated matchup.

“Our followers are so silent, I can not think about something taking place,” a sarcastic Doc Rivers stated earlier this week when requested what he felt the environment can be like for Simmons’ return, eliciting a collective chuckle from the group of reporters available.

For some time, there was a thought that Simmons may maybe make his return to the ground on this recreation. That will’ve been bonkers. However once more, simply his being on the bench goes to mild the fuse inside that constructing. If anybody needs to do or say something dumb, the Sixers could have the safety presence they should squash it. That is in all probability a clever resolution.