Ben Simmons returns to Philadelphia: Sixers will have playoff-level security as ticket prices soar, per report

The NBA solely has two video games on faucet for Thursday night time, each on TNT, and all eyes shall be on the opener because the Brooklyn Nets face off towards the Philadelphia 76ers … in Philly … with Ben Simmons anticipated to be on Brooklyn’s bench. Do you suppose that crowd goes to be a bit of rowdy?

Simply in case, the Sixers, in accordance with John Clark of NBC Philadelphia, shall be upping their safety presence to a playoff-game degree. Clark additionally notes that tickets costs have soared forward of the anticipated matchup.

“Our followers are so silent, I can’t think about something occurring,” a sarcastic Doc Rivers stated earlier this week when requested what he felt the ambiance could be like for Simmons’ return, eliciting a collective chuckle from the group of reporters readily available.

For some time, there was a thought that Simmons would possibly maybe make his return to the ground on this recreation. That will’ve been bonkers. However once more, simply his being on the bench goes to gentle the fuse inside that constructing. If anybody desires to do or say something dumb, the Sixers could have the safety presence they should squash it. That’s most likely a smart determination.