Benbrook, Texas police searching for 13-year-old runaway





The police within the Tarrant County town of Benbrook have reached out to the general public to assist them find 13-year-old Alyiah Powell, who has now not been observed for greater than every week. Although Powell is described as a runaway, the police have expressed worry about her welfare because of the chance that she has been associating with folks hooked up to human trafficking.

The ultimate sighting of Powell was once on May seventeenth on the McDonald’s positioned at 4420 Western Center Boulevard in Fort Worth. It is thought that she may well be within the Dallas space and the police are willing to find her as temporarily as conceivable.

In look, Powell is described as 5-foot-7 and weighing roughly 100 kilos, with hazel eyes and brown hair with purple highlights. Notably, she has a tattoo of “1952” on her left-hand knuckles and an unidentified tattoo on certainly one of her ft. She may additionally have a nostril/lip ring and pretend eyelashes.