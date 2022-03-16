Benfica cementing Champions League Cinderella status following remarkable shutout upset win over Ajax

SL Benfica are the shock identify within the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw after eliminating AFC Ajax 2-1 on mixture after Darwin Nunez secured a 1-Zero victory at Johan Cruyff Area on Tuesday in opposition to the chances.

Erik ten Hag’s males have been closely fancied to advance at their Portuguese opponents’ expense, however the way in which of relentless attacking which was anticipated by no means materialized as Nelson Verissimo’s facet restricted their hosts to only two pictures on course and scored with their solely effort.

Sebastien Haller had scored at each ends in Lisbon as Dusan Tadic and Roman Yaremchuk additionally tallied at Estadio da Luz in an open and entertaining first leg, just for attacking probabilities to be at a premium the second time round as Benfica saved Ajax at bay brilliantly.

Nicolas Otamendi shook off an ankle knock to associate Toekomst graduate Jan Vertonghen upon his return to the Dutch capital whereas Alex Grimaldo bought ahead brilliantly on the left and supplied the one aim of the sport 13 minutes from time with an ideal set piece supply onto Nunez’s head.

The Uruguay worldwide is now solely second to Nuno Gomes’ five-goal tally from 1998-99 as Benfica’s greatest single-season Champions League scorer within the trendy period after getting his fourth right here which factors to a outstanding consequence akin to FC Porto knocking out Juventus to succeed in final season’s quarterfinals.

It was a late sucker punch and one which the Aguias had been taking part in for just about all sport and pulled off expertly to safe an sudden place within the Champions League’s closing eight so as to add their very own pedigree of two historic titles to the combo.

It’s the first time since 2016 that Benfica have reached the quarterfinals and that outing in opposition to Bayern Munich was the 18th time the Portuguese powerhouse had made it that far till now with Bela Guttmann’s 100-year curse from 1962 nonetheless holding sturdy.

Verissimo’s males will likely be fancied by just about each facet left within the draw, however they’ve proven themselves able to upsetting the apple cart within the group stage by advancing forward of Barcelona and once more by ousting this Ajax facet — who’s to say they won’t discover one other means by?

In the meantime, for Ten Hag and his gamers, the dream of one other deep Champions League run is over and there’ll now be a realization that for a lot of this might need been the ultimate likelihood to make it to the ultimate levels with talismanic playmaker Dusan Tadic amongst these uncharacteristic ageing stars.

The warning indicators have been there within the weeks between Leg 1 and Leg 2 and maybe Ajax’s unconvincing type confirmed Benfica the way in which previous them however there will likely be no underestimating the frustration felt at how their assault was foiled.

Haller will likely be particularly devastated as his 11 targets make him the primary participant to hit that tally with out reaching the quarterfinals whereas Ajax needs to be fearful by the truth that they haven’t received of their final 9 dwelling Champions League knockout video games.

Benfica deserve their final eight berth based mostly upon their second half on dwelling soil and their complete 90 minutes in Amsterdam however there will likely be few, if any, winnable attracts to return from right here and it could be a problem to maintain issues respectable in opposition to those that have proved extra prolific than Ajax.