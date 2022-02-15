Bengals’ Joe Burrow won’t need knee surgery after suffering injury in Super Bowl vs. Rams, per report

In the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl LVI loss the Cincinnati Bengals suffered to the Los Angeles Rams, star quarterback Joe Burrow injured his knee while being sacked. While he remained on the turf for a moment, he eventually stood and limped over to the sideline. The hit looked bad, but Burrow reportedly dodged a bullet.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, initial tests showed Burrow’s knee issue will not require surgery. That being said, the former No. 1 overall pick will have to rehab, but the “sprain” should not affect his offseason schedule.

Burrow did not miss a snap after the injury, and attempted to lead a game-winning drive before his fourth-and-1 pass attempt to Samaje Perine fell short. In all, the LSU product completed 22 of 33 passes for 263 yards and one touchdown in Super Bowl LVI.

Being sacked is something Burrow has unfortunately grown accustomed to. After being sacked a record-tying nine times against the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round, he was sacked seven times in the Super Bowl — which tied a Super Bowl single-game record. Burrow was sacked a total of 19 times in the playoffs, which is the most times a quarterback has been sacked in a single postseason in the Super Bowl era. In all, regular season and postseason, Burrow was sacked 70 times, the third-most sacks taken in a season in NFL history.