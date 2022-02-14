Bengals kicker Evan McPherson stays out to watch Super Bowl halftime show from sidelines

The halftime show at Super Bowl 56 received rave reviews universally, whether you were one of the lucky people to watch it live, or viewed it from home.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was among those fans viewing it in-person.

Rather than meet with his team in the locker room, McPherson was seen taking in the performance of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige from the sideline.

McPherson staying on the field to watch the half time show is awesome haha pic.twitter.com/Nhp3RDMMJG — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) February 14, 2022

It’s likely not super important that McPherson wasn’t in the locker room during halftime. Kickers, after all, have just two primary responsibilities: kick field goals and kickoffs. And there isn’t all that much planning that goes into those situations.

And McPherson certainly wasn’t any worse off for having missed the halftime meeting early in the third quarter when he added to Cincinnati’s lead. That field goal tied Adam Vinatieri for the most in a single postseason (14).

McPherson has been among the popular names on this underdog Bengals team as he has kicked walk-off field goals in both the AFC divisional round and AFC Championship Game to help send the Bengals to the Super Bowl.

And his decision to stay out on the field was another popular one among viewers, who reveled in the rookie’s viewing experience.

Evan McPherson is the best pic.twitter.com/C617wcDVWc — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) February 14, 2022

Evan McPherson staying out for the halftime show instead of going to the locker room is the most kicker move of kicker moves all time — Jacob Tamme (@JacobTamme) February 14, 2022

The Bengals kicker Evan McPherson ACTUALLY watched the halftime show from the sideline 😭😭😭 https://t.co/pxEANUdvXd pic.twitter.com/G8KVczE5IW — #1 Carson Wentz Hater (@JomiAdeniran) February 14, 2022

Evan McPherson … legend. — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) February 14, 2022

Evan McPherson said screw the halftime pep talk, he had to see Dre and Snoop #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/pXf1W91dpO — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) February 14, 2022

Evan McPherson is immediately my favorite kicker of all-time for watching the halftime show on the sidelines instead of staying in the locker room. He was where he should be. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) February 14, 2022