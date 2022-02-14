Front Page Sports

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson stays out to watch Super Bowl halftime show from sidelines

February 13, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments



The halftime show at Super Bowl 56 received rave reviews universally, whether you were one of the lucky people to watch it live, or viewed it from home.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was among those fans viewing it in-person.

Rather than meet with his team in the locker room, McPherson was seen taking in the performance of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige from the sideline.

MORE: Watch the entire Super Bowl 2022 halftime show with Eminem, Snoop Dogg & more

It’s likely not super important that McPherson wasn’t in the locker room during halftime. Kickers, after all, have just two primary responsibilities: kick field goals and kickoffs. And there isn’t all that much planning that goes into those situations.

And McPherson certainly wasn’t any worse off for having missed the halftime meeting early in the third quarter when he added to Cincinnati’s lead. That field goal tied Adam Vinatieri for the most in a single postseason (14).

MORE: Super Bowl 2022 halftime show reviews

McPherson has been among the popular names on this underdog Bengals team as he has kicked walk-off field goals in both the AFC divisional round and AFC Championship Game to help send the Bengals to the Super Bowl.

And his decision to stay out on the field was another popular one among viewers, who reveled in the rookie’s viewing experience.

MORE: Super Bowl officials miss penalty when Tee Higgins grabs Jalen Ramsey’s face mask on Bengals TD





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram