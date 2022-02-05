Bengals legends Anthony Munoz, Jim Breech share epic ’80s stories, make bold Super Bowl 56 prediction

Anthony Munoz and Jim Breech are key fixtures in Cincinnati Bengals history. A member of the team’s inaugural Ring of Honor, Munoz is widely regarded as the greatest offensive tackle is NFL history. Like Munoz, Breech was a member of both of the Bengals’ first two Super Bowl teams. Cincinnati’s all-time leading scorer with 1,151 points, Breech scored a team-high 10 points in Super Bowl XXIII while making a strong case to win MVP prior to Joe Montana’s late-game magic (more on that later).

Both Bengals legends shared several epic stories during a recent appearance on the Pick Six NFL Podcast. Among the stories told was how Munoz managed to play without sleeves during Cincinnati’s win over the Chargers in the 1981 AFC Championship Game, a game that was dubbed the “Freezer Bowl” as it was played in -59 degree windchill. Breech recalled how he needed a ride from a waitress to the game after his car wouldn’t start.

Munoz and Breech recalled the key moments from Super Bowls XVI and XXIII. The Bengals fell in Super Bowl XVI despite a furious second-half rally that saw them outscore the 49ers 21-6. Breech’s third field goal of Super Bowl XXIII gave the Bengals a 16-13 lead before Montana engineered his famous 92-yard, game-winning drive. The Bengals are finally back in the big game after Joe Burrow and his teammates overcame a 21-3 deficit to stun the Chiefs in last Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Both Munoz and Breech shared when they both realized that this year’s Bengals team had a chance to be special.

The former Bengals’ stars detailed how Cincinnati’s current team has reenergized a fan base that had waited over 30 years to taste postseason success. Munoz said that he has never heard so many “Who Deys” than he has over the past month. Breech feels that the Bengals’ fan base will make their presence felt in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI.

Both former Bengals feel good about the current team’s chances to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. In fact, Munoz has predicted a 28-24 win for the Bengals, who are looking to capture the franchise’s first Vince Lombardi Trophy.