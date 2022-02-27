Bengals’ Logan Wilson has surgery after playing entire postseason with torn labrum, per report

Logan Wilson played an integral role in the Bengals’ successful run through the AFC playoffs. The linebacker played that entire stretch with a full labrum tear that was sustained during Cincinnati’s Week 13 loss to the Chargers. He underwent surgery last week to repair the injury and is expected to make a full recovery, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Wilson made 100 tackles and four interceptions in 13 regular season games last season. He missed three games after sustaining the injury but returned to help the Bengals lock up the AFC North division with a home win over the Chiefs in Week 17. Wilson was one of several Bengals starters that were inactive for the team’s Week 18 loss to the Browns.

Wilson did not miss a single defensive snap during the Bengals’ 2021 playoff run. He had 12 tackles in Cincinnati’s wild-card playoff victory over Las Vegas, the Bengals’ first playoff win in 31 years. Against the Titans in the divisional round, Wilson made eight stops while also coming down with a key interception that set up Evan McPherson’s game-winning field goal. Wilson then recorded 10 tackles in Cincinnati’s 27-24 upset win over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

In Super Bowl LVI, Wilson recorded nine tackles against the Rams that included three tackles for loss. Wilson also was called for a controversial holding penalty on Rams receiver Cooper Kupp with Los Angeles facing a third-and-goal from the 8-yard-line with 1:47 left. The penalty helped set up Kupp’s game-winning touchdown catch with 1:25 left.

Wilson is part of a talented Bengals defense that also includes defensive linemen Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson, fellow linebacker Germaine Pratt, cornerback Mike Hilton and safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III. Two of the Bengals’ top defensive linemen, Larry Ogunjobi and B.J. Hill, are set to enter free agency on March 16. The Bengals have until March 8 to place the franchise tag on Bates. If they do, they will have until July 15 to come to terms on a longterm deal before the start of the 2022 season.