Bengals vs. Rams odds, line, spread: 2022 Super Bowl picks, predictions, best bets by top expert who’s 40-28

Teams with two of the best defenses in the league will look for an elusive championship when the Los Angeles Rams meet the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday. The Rams (15-5) are holding their opponents to just 54 yards rushing and 220.7 yards passing during the 2022 NFL playoffs and were responsible for knocking off the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round. Los Angeles is eyeing its first Super Bowl crown since 1999. The Bengals (13-7), who have limited three high-powered offenses to an average of 19.7 points and 371 total yards per game during the NFL playoffs 2022, will be gunning for their first-ever championship.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 13. Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Bengals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 48.5. Before you make any Rams vs. Bengals bets or Super Bowl predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine’s resident Bengals expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White, a CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor, ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It’s no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world’s most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

In addition, White is 40-28-2 on his last 70 against-the-spread picks involving the Bengals. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has zoned in on Rams vs. Bengals, and just revealed his Super Bowl 56 picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see White’s Super Bowl picks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Rams vs. Bengals:

Bengals vs. Rams spread: Los Angeles -4.5

Bengals vs. Rams over-under: 48.5 points

Bengals vs. Rams money line: Los Angeles -200, Cincinnati +170

LAR: Under is 27-10-1 in the Rams’ last 38 games as favorites

CINN: Bengals are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles’ defense is holding the opposition to 18.3 points per game in the NFL playoffs 2022 and limiting offenses to just 274.7 yards. Cornerback Darious Williams has made his presence felt. He is tied for the team lead with 16 tackles, including 10 solo, with one tackle for loss. In the divisional round win at Tampa Bay, Williams made seven stops, including five solo. During the regular season, he registered 71 tackles, including 60 solo, with one fumble recovery.

Also powering Los Angeles’ defense is defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who is a proven game-changer. In the win at Tampa Bay, he logged five tackles, including three solo, with one stuff, one sack and one pass breakup. In three postseason games this year, Donald has nine tackles, including three solo, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks for 11 yards and the one pass breakup. During the regular season, he was among the team leaders in tackles with 84, including 38 solo, with 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four pass breakups.

Why the Bengals can cover

Defensively, linebacker Logan Wilson has been a beast for Cincinnati. He leads the team in postseason tackles with 30, including 18 solo, with one tackle for loss, two pass breakups and one interception. He opened the playoffs with 12 tackles, including nine solo, against Las Vegas and knocked down one pass. He continued his stellar play a week later against the top-seeded Titans, registering eight tackles, including six solo, with one stuff, one pass breakup and one interception in the AFC Divisional Round.

Also making a huge impact in the NFL playoff bracket is defensive end Sam Hubbard. He has 14 tackles, including eight solo, with three tackles for loss and three sacks for 29 yards. He forced one fumble and broke up one pass. Hubbard made life miserable for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the AFC title game, sacking him twice, forcing a fumble and making eight tackles, including four solo.

How to make Rams vs. Bengals picks

For the Super Bowl LVI matchup, White is leaning under on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. He’s only sharing what it is, and which side of the Super Bowl 56 spread to back, at SportsLine.

So, who wins Rams vs. Bengals? And which side of the 2022 Super Bowl spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Bengals spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who’s 40-28 on Cincinnati picks, and find out.