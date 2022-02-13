Bengals vs. Rams odds, line, spread: 2022 Super Bowl picks, predictions, best bets from expert who is 40-28

Teams with just one Super Bowl championship between them will meet when the Los Angeles Rams battle the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday. The Rams (15-5), who won Super Bowl XXXIV after the 1999 season while based in St. Louis, have had limited postseason success, going just 25-27 all-time in the NFL playoffs. Los Angeles has two other NFL championships, the first coming in 1945 when the franchise was located in Cleveland, and in 1951 in Los Angeles. The Bengals (13-7), who are 0-2 in Super Bowls, are 8-14 all-time in the postseason. Three of those wins have come this season.

When is the 2022 Super Bowl? Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Los Angeles is a four-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Bengals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5.

Here are the NFL odds and trends for Rams vs. Bengals:

Bengals vs. Rams spread: Los Angeles -4

Bengals vs. Rams over-under: 48.5 points

Bengals vs. Rams money line: Los Angeles -185, Cincinnati +160

LAR: Under is 27-10-1 in the Rams’ last 38 games as favorites

CINN: Bengals are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Why the Rams can cover

Despite losing Robert Woods to a knee injury during the regular season, Los Angeles’ wide receiver corps is a big reason why the Rams have made it to Super Bowl 56. In the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers, wide receiver Cooper Kupp was stellar, catching 11 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. He has 25 receptions for 386 yards and four touchdowns in the 2022 NFL playoffs with five explosive plays of 20 yards or more. During the regular season, Kupp led the NFL with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards (13.4 average) and 16 touchdowns. He had 30 explosive plays and 846 yards after the catch, while converting 89 first downs.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gives the Rams a dynamic they would normally lack had they not acquired him from the Cleveland Browns mid-season, especially after Woods went down. Beckham had a dominant performance in the NFC Championship Game with nine receptions for 113 yards. In three postseason games, Beckham has caught 19 passes for 236 yards (12.4 average) and a score. He had 44 catches for 537 yards (12.2 average) and five touchdowns during the regular season.

Why the Bengals can cover

After his 2020 season ended prematurely due to a torn ACL, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow rebounded by guiding Cincinnati to the AFC Championship. In the AFC title game, he helped the Bengals erase an 18-point deficit to post a 27-24 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs, who had been to the two previous Super Bowls. Burrow completed 60.5 percent of his passes against the Chiefs, hitting on 23 of 38 attempts for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Joe Mixon is also a major part of the Bengals’ success. Mixon leads Cincinnati in rushing with 190 yards on 52 carries (3.7 average) and one TD in the postseason. He also has nine first-down conversions. In the win over Kansas City, he rushed for 88 yards on 21 carries (4.2 average). Mixon led the Bengals during the regular season, rushing 292 times for 1,205 yards (4.1 average) and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 42 passes for 314 yards (7.5 average) and three TDs.

